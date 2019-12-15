What's new

Islamabad needs a new Stadium near the scenic mountains

Islamabad which has no International modern cricket or football stadium- the capital boosts a beautiful mountainous margalla range at the back. To give a new look to cricket and football PCB/CSA/Govt should build state of the art most modern new stadium nearest to the scenic mountains ranges. Even PCB needs a new head office in Islamabad other than Lahore.

Islamabad United has no ground/stadium to call home

ISLAMABAD:
Sunday brought a second winner’s trophy for Islamabad United — by far the most prolific team in Pakistan Super League. Ironically, the team has no real presence in the city apart from on some billboards.

Worryingly the team cannot really even play in front of its home fans even if it wanted to since the city lacks a professional cricket stadium, and has unsurprisingly listed the Rawalpindi cricket stadium as its home ground in official paraphernalia.

Even youngsters in the city, playing amateur cricket, often find it hard to find a place to play in the city owing to encroachment or illegal occupation of the grounds by some private cricketing clubs or the outright absence of these grounds.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), the main body responsible for creating sporting grounds in the city, has developed some hockey, football, and cricket ground along with some multipurpose sports grounds in different sectors of the federal capital.

Kamran Akmal’s catch-drop memes break the internet

“The main idea behind the development of sports grounds in Islamabad was to provide healthy sports facilities to the youth of the city,” an official of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation’s (IMC) Sports and Culture Directorate told The Express Tribune on the condition of anonymity. “But such services are not available for everyone in federal capital as many grounds are still under the illegal occupation of some individuals under the garb of private clubs.”

There are eight cricket grounds which were occupied by private clubs who rent them out for a fee. These are located in Sector F-7/1, Sector F-11/1, Sector G-11/1, Sector G-7 Markaz, Sector F-7/3, Margalla Road, Sector G-8/2, and the Saidpur cricket ground.

Last year, the IMC had launched an operation against such individuals and managed to retrieve five grounds from their illegal possession which the clubs used to rent out.

IMC Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz had vowed to retrieve all such grounds and had launched an action against illegal occupants but he had to succumb to the pressure of influential occupants and operation was halted.

Sources in the IMC said that when they sealed the Shalimar Ground, a close relative of the former prime minister had allegedly influenced the mayor to yield control of the ground back to the private club from whom it had been wrested from.

Similarly, when IMC tried to retrieve the ground located in Sector G-8/2, an office bearer of the Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) managed to obtain a stay order from a court. Ultimately, the IMC had to abandon its operation.

IMC Sport and Culture Assistant Director Shahzad Ahmed, while speaking to The Express Tribune, categorically stated that it was illegal to rent out public grounds and that whenever they received complaints about it, they took indiscriminate action against unscrupulous elements.

“We have received complains that some elements are secretly charging fees for allowing the use of grounds from residents under the pretext of club fees in a clandestine manner,” Ahmed said, adding that according to a new policy, clubs had been allowed to use the grounds on specific days.

He added that the situation had significantly improved since they undertook an operation last year in which the IMC had sealed several grounds which had been illegally occupied by certain individuals.

Stadium

Despite all the grounds in the capital, none of them can boast international standards, and thus be eligible to host a PSL match featuring Islamabad United.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned to build a stadium per international standards in the Shakarparian area of the city.

The CDA and the PCB had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2012 in this regard. The civic authority had subsequently allotted 35 acres near Shakarparian for the construction of the stadium.

It was a lucrative deal for the CDA who stood to take home 30 per cent of the proceeds from any international match played apart from a share in the sponsorships. The remaining 70 per cent would go to the PCB.

The stadium was supposed to cost around Rs2 billion, and the entire project was supposed to have been completed within a year.

However, the National Council for Conservation of Wildlife (NCCW), the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), environmentalists, parliamentarians, and former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Ehsan Mani had dismissed the viability of the facility — primarily because international cricket was yet to return to the country at the time and the PSL was not even on the horizon.

Environmentalists were of the view that permission for building a stadium in Shakarparian would be a sheer violation of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979, as well as a violation of the city’s master plan.

Former cricket team manager Saleem Asghar Mian and Mani had argued that the stadium would be bad for the city’s green image and would likely turn into a white elephant. They suggested that the money would be better spent upgrading the Rawalpindi stadium which is located just five kilometres from the proposed site.

Since then, the projects was shelved by the PCB.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/1669302/1-islamabad-united-no-ground-call-home/
 
Use Pindi Stadium till Islamabad gets one, meanwhile upgrade any of the existing cricket grounds to international standard with better seating capacity i.e F-9 Park Cricket Ground, Shalimar Cricket Ground or Diamond Cricket Ground as a home for Islamabad United.
 
They can use Rawalpindi stadium just like they used airport for years and somehow manged to call it Islamabad Airport!
 
For many years I've been keep hearing about new Islamabad stadium but it was never build. It should be build somewhere where main city will not be affected by security.

 
Kabira said:
For many years I've been keep hearing about new Islamabad stadium but it was never build. It should be build somewhere where main city will not be affected by security.

I was also hearing about new Islamabad airport ..what happened to it?
 
It is a shame, a real shame, that such a cricket loving country and we don't even have an international standard cricket stadium in the capital.
It would be so easy to have matches there, even more safe then Lahore and Karachi as capital is much much safer.
Even it is a shame that even in about 1.5 months notice , the corrupt government of sindh was unable to fix the stadium. It didn't even have the shade , the previous one was torn apart because it was in such a bad condition.
How lame one can be? If it is a competition of being lame. Sindh government would win hands down.
It looks so skeletal and ugly.

Please focus on sports please.
Cricket is the uniting factor. Cricket is magic. Introduce football too seriously.

P.s somebody support eli from quetta, a young boy of 6, who is praised for his marvellous balling from international and national stars. He need support. I think there is no proper cricketing academies in quetta. He needs training, he needs support. Please take him and train him.
 
Proudpakistaniguy said:
I was also hearing about new Islamabad airport ..what happened to it?
You mean stadium? Maybe because of funds. IU owner should come forward and build stadium for Islamabad.

PCB and team owners need to build new world class stadiums in all major cities for PSL to be success in the long run. Quetta matches should be played in Quetta. Maybe build stadium in military cantt.
 
Background Mountains and Margalla hils and a new cricket and a new football stadium.

First scenic stadium in the world behind green mountains.
 
sorry no such space available in Islamabad where we can put so much concrete, Islamabad's beauty has already been ruined due to unplanned urban growth on its outskirts creating massive load on our roads, Pindi stadium is just next door, use that or if anything has to happen, make it inside the Jinnah Stadium area without chopping down Trees
 
On the Edge said:
sorry no such space available in Islamabad where we can put so much concrete, Islamabad's beauty has already been ruined due to unplanned urban growth on its outskirts creating massive load on our roads, Pindi stadium is just next door, use that or if anything has to happen, make it inside the Jinnah Stadium area without chopping down Trees
True! What Islambad needs is preservation of it's dwindling green belts. Otherwise Islamabad will turn into what Karachi is today. People need to embrace the fact that with deteriorating environment, life is going to shift from bad to worse. The coming generations may never get to experience all the seasons, quality air, rains may become a rarity leading to water scarcity, dried up reservoirs and summers will become intolerable.
 
Sheepistanis said:
True! What Islambad needs is preservation of it's dwindling green belts. Otherwise Islamabad will turn into what Karachi is today. People need to embrace the fact that with deteriorating environment, life is going to shift from bad to worse. The coming generations may never get to experience all the seasons, quality air, rains may become a rarity leading to water scarcity, dried up reservoirs and summers will become intolerable.
As someone who was born and lived in Islamabad, I feel it already has suffered irreversible damage, its live streams have tuned into building material dumping points, green belts turned into parking lots, forests on margallas catching fire regularly, massive traffic on roads everyday thus pollution, it really breaks one's heart when I see that our next generation cant see what we say of Isloo
 
On the Edge said:
sorry no such space available in Islamabad where we can put so much concrete, Islamabad's beauty has already been ruined due to unplanned urban growth on its outskirts creating massive load on our roads, Pindi stadium is just next door, use that or if anything has to happen, make it inside the Jinnah Stadium area without chopping down Trees
Got news for ya PCB got court permission to build stadium close to parade ground where it will be built inside shakarparian forest
 
Zibago said:
Got news for ya PCB got court permission to build stadium close to parade ground where it will be built inside shakarparian forest
really, I thought it had been stayed by CJ, really no need for it, parade ground already eliminated a big green patch, now it is used for useless parade and Siasi Jalsas, I remember near this now parade ground, used to be a lily pond, it was so beautiful with lovely natural habitat around it.

If one is to view Islamabad from Damn e koh, only this shakarparian patch seems rich in green colour,

It is always the outsiders who ruin and destroy a city's beauty,
 
On the Edge said:
really, I thought it had been stayed by CJ, really no need for it, parade ground already eliminated a big green patch, now it is used for useless parade and Siasi Jalsas, I remember near this now parade ground, used to be a lily pond, it was so beautiful with lovely natural habitat around it.

If one is to view Islamabad from Damn e koh, only this shakarparian patch seems rich in green colour,

It is always the outsiders who ruin and destroy a city's beauty,
It was sent to lower court where cda pleaded that recreational facilities can be built inside green belt
 
