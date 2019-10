You know what I despise about Pakistan? Every road through a node by design will be too narrow. Even when land is plenty you can bet the road that goes through a node will be narrow. Even in the vast empty expanse of Balochistan or Norther Areas. Compare to small towns in USA. Even their 'high street' built during the age of horses are as wide as motorways. All this requires is a law saying no construction on both sides closer than say 60 feet. Instead barely 18 feet will be given for road and minimal allowance for pavement. Then to make matters worse you get all these vendors slowly establishing on the side of the road. Soon they creep and eat into the already limited road. Then given chaotic Pakistani driving habits a tint town in Balochistan will have bigger traffic jam and chaos then centre of 7 million city London.



And it's because of corruption. The vendors [illegal] pay of local officials and police.

Click to expand...