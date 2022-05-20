Islamabad March for Haqeeqi Azaadi to Take Place Between 25-29 May - Imran Khan

PTI core committee meeting on Sunday to decide final date for Islamabad march: Imran Khan​

Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he had called a session of the PTI core committee on Sunday in Peshawar, where a final decision on the date for his long march to Islamabad will be decided.Addressing a huge rally in Multan, Imran said the march could be held on any day between May 25 and May 29.He demanded that the National Assembly be dissolved immediately and a date for elections announced, lashing out at the current government for what he said was its inability to govern the country.Since his ouster as prime minister on April 10, Imran has held a series of large public rallies across the country, terming his ouster a foreign conspiracy and urging the public to prepare for a march to the capital to pressure the authorities into accepting his demand for immediate elections in the country.Criticising the PML-N-led coalition government, Imran said "they were busy conspiring but now that they have assumed power, they must tell us why they are struggling to govern the country.""A convict is taking decisions. Sometimes they are asking the National Security Committee to hike prices," he said.The former premier said his government collected record tax, IT exports surged by 75 per cent during his tenure and Pakistan's employment rate was the highest in the entire sub-continent."You toppled our government and now I am happy comparisons are taking place." Imran said if he did not care for the nation, he would wish they [PML-N] stayed in power for more months so that people curse the as well as those "who brought them to power".He said a wave of inflation is on its way because when the rupee depreciates, "it has an impact on everything"."If they stay in power longer, they will make Pakistan into Sri Lanka. That's why I demand an election date as soon as possible and dissolution of assemblies."