Seriously? People call them leaders?
What is wrong with our country?
"App ka Josh aur Jazba Islamabad ko hila raha hay!
"Islamabad main kaanpein taang rahi hain".
Seriously, if you want to learn a completely new language, you need like 2 years may be.
And this one is born and living here for the last 15 years and wants to become PM!
