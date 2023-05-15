Islamabad is under occupation of military and state sponsored terrorists

Police and army is allowing the JUI terrorists to enter red zone of Islamabad to protest infront of supreme court ,
State has picked a side like it did in 1971, and once again it's against its own people. The problem is, the people don't have the means, or the will to stop them. They will likely win and Pakistan will remain a subservient, 3rd world shithole at best, and maybe break up in worst case scenario.
By then it will be too late.All i can see an armed movement sprouting from KPK and leading to punjab before any sane minds in Army put a leash to rabid asim
i am against fazlu, but this habit of branding people terrorists is dangerous. same can easily be used for pti to justify a ban. this extremism needs to end.
Only terrorists are mir general anjam and mir bajwa and mir asim munier rana sana ula. They killed a diamond generalists Arshad shrifi am against fazlu, but this habit of branding people terrorists is dangerous. same can easily be used for pti to justify a ban. this extremism needs to end.
In this power vacuum 2 foreign elements will ariseBy then it will be too late.