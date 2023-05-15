What's new

Islamabad is under occupation of military and state sponsored terrorists

Police and army is allowing the JUI terrorists to enter red zone of Islamabad to protest infront of supreme court ,
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657875370849325058
State has picked a side like it did in 1971, and once again it's against its own people. The problem is, the people don't have the means, or the will to stop them. They will likely win and Pakistan will remain a subservient, 3rd world shithole at best, and maybe break up in worst case scenario.
 
After dealing with supreme court khaki bastards will storm on IK more brazenly. Supreme court is the last hurdle known to them. All i can see an armed movement sprouting from KPK and leading to punjab before any sane minds in Army put a leash to rabid asim
 
i am against fazlu, but this habit of branding people terrorists is dangerous. same can easily be used for pti to justify a ban. this extremism needs to end.
Only terrorists are mir general anjam and mir bajwa and mir asim munier rana sana ula. They killed a diamond generalists Arshad shrif
 
Whole Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis must protest infornt of UN , inform them about the ongoing fascist barbaric act of military against the innocent people of Pakistan , let the world know how these GHQ dogs are arming terrorists against the most popular party of Pakistan
 
Police and army is allowing the JUI terrorists to enter red zone of Islamabad to protest infront of supreme court ,
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657875370849325058
How they are terrorists??
Had they torched Jinnah House, Metro Station, Radio Pakistan, PTV and other state property??

PTI staged protest outside SC countless time:

www.brecorder.com

ILF lawyers, PTI leaders stage a protest outside apex court

ISLAMABAD: A large number of lawyers belonging to Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF) along with some senior leaders of...
www.brecorder.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515848639779905542

pti-pat-supreme-court-protest – Newsweek Pakistan

www.newsweekpakistan.com www.newsweekpakistan.com

14842146110_30f4a36485_b.jpg


images


53fd0cd865f15.jpg

www.dawn.com

SC’s objection to ‘dirty laundry’ ignored

Judges had remarked that the boundary wall of the court was being used by protesters to hang their clothes.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/502452896907419648

Why PTI is not a terrorist organisation?
 
even though zia is dead the things he has done and the pawns he set up because of that Pakistan still suffers to this day as for lumber 1 saying they will do this and that next time crackdown happen full fighting will occur in KPK and i dont think lumber has the will and determination to fight it
 

