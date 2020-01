Islamabad is Now Safer Than Berlin, Paris and London: Report

World Crime Index 2020 is out and the Islamabad has improved significantly in terms of safety and crime prevention.



The index issued by an international organization, “Numbeo,” has ranked the capital city 301 out of 374, which means that its vulnerability level has decreased by 69 placed from the previous years ranking of 232.



Islamabad has been given 28.63 points on the Crime Index and 71.37 points on the Safety Index, making it safer than many international metropolitans including, Sydney, Berlin, London, Paris, Moscow, and Shanghai.



On the contrary, the Indian capital has New Delhi been placed on 69 – among the most dangerous cities in the world, thanks to the surging crime rate against minorities, especially the Muslims and Dalits.



As per the report, the crime rate in Islamabad reduced 4 percent as compared to the previous year, which is why the federal capital is among the safest cities for foreigners in the world.



Commenting on the remarkable achievement, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar, credited an effective strategy behind the reduction in crime rate.



Effective action against criminal and anti-social elements resulted in the decline in the crime rate.



He expressed satisfaction over the reduced number of deaths in criminal activities, something which was also appreciated in the report, saying that the police will make every effort to protect the lives and property of the citizens.