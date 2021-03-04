Islamabad High Court order the removal of Lt General Durani's name from ECL

Chief Justice of IHC Atharminallah has ordered to remove the name of Lt General Durani (rtd) name from the Exit Control List.He remarked that there is no ongoing enquiry against the general, therefore, he should be allowed to leave Pakistan like any other free citizen.The Defence Ministry pleaded that Retired General had been involved in activities against the state since 2008 and had been in touch with enemies including Indian RAW.Apparently, these reasons were not good enough for the esteem C J of Islamabad High Court.