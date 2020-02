That’s funny, ex-DG ISPR seems to think it is excusable if a former COAS and head of state dictator commits multiple forms high treason.



Also, what are the exact details of high treason here? Why has an exact report not been created and presented in court? The court has asked IGP Islamabad to produce the report. So let’s see what weight of evidence (I doubt there is any) there is for this case.



Remember, we supposedly live in a democracy. When a constitution can be used to disqualify opposition leaders, powers that be should also know that it also defends political dissent and doesn’t allow use of draconian measures to silence it.

