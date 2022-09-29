Islamabad HC announced Maryam's appeal verdict in Avenfield case

crankthatskunk
NRO II is in full motion, the Islamabad HC has set Maryam and Safadar free from Accountability court verddict against Maryam and Safdar Awan, the NAB's verdict is set aside by the IHC.
No Surprise here, we have to remember that Hussain Nawaz has said in an interview that Maryam is the beneficial owner of the Avenfield Apartments. But Pakistani courts do not worry about those details. Neither of the fact that Sharifs have never delcared sources of purchase of the flats.
It is no surprise that the prosecutors are appointed by the uncle Shahbaz Sharif, enough said.
Pakistani justice RIP.
Banana Republic of Pakistan Zindabad.
Long Live Bajwa.