Islamabad HC announced Maryam's appeal verdict in Avenfield case

1664444778855.png

NRO II is in full motion, the Islamabad HC has set Maryam and Safadar free from Accountability court verddict against Maryam and Safdar Awan, the NAB's verdict is set aside by the IHC.

No Surprise here, we have to remember that Hussain Nawaz has said in an interview that Maryam is the beneficial owner of the Avenfield Apartments. But Pakistani courts do not worry about those details. Neither of the fact that Sharifs have never delcared sources of purchase of the flats.

It is no surprise that the prosecutors are appointed by the uncle Shahbaz Sharif, enough said.
Pakistani justice RIP.
Banana Republic of Pakistan Zindabad.
Long Live Bajwa.
 
NRO II is in full motion, the Islamabad HC has set Maryam and Safadar free from Accountability court verddict against Maryam and Safdar Awan, the NAB's verdict is set aside by the IHC.

No Surprise here, we have to remember that Hussain Nawaz has said in an interview that Maryam is the beneficial owner of the Avenfield Apartments. But Pakistani courts do not worry about those details. Neither of the fact that Sharifs have never delcared sources of purchase of the flats.

It is no surprise that the prosecutors are appointed by the uncle Shahbaz Sharif, enough said.
Pakistani justice RIP.
Banana Republic of Pakistan Zindabad.
Long Live Bajwa.
Pakistan Army elite is the biggest enemy to the people of Pakistan
Sooner they realize the better it will be
 
Maryam addressing the presss, she says that Imran Khan is a liar and he would be answerable.
She says that Allah has made us "Surkhuro".
What a shameful state of affair, they did corruption, bought the flats, sources of that they have never proved, but somehow Imran Khan was responsible.
Pakistan judiciary and journalism RIP.
Maryam is attacking that Imran khan is a liar and he is a foreign funded person. He has got dollars from foreign funding which is proven. That man was made responsible for running the country for 4 years.
God bless us all. The horror of NRO II are evident, she has claimed that Nawaz would return and delcare innocent too.
Take that Pakistani nation.
 
another victory of harami bajwa , corrupt military loves corrupt leaders , lanat on you bajawa lanat lakeh de lanat
 
Declared innocent despite not giving any money trail or source of income to purchase those flats and submitting fake trust deed and Qatari letter. MashaAllah

Pakistan Zindabad
 

