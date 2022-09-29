Islamabad HC announced Maryam's appeal verdict in Avenfield case

Maryam addressing the presss, she says that Imran Khan is a liar and he would be answerable.

She says that Allah has made us "Surkhuro".

What a shameful state of affair, they did corruption, bought the flats, sources of that they have never proved, but somehow Imran Khan was responsible.

Pakistan judiciary and journalism RIP.

Maryam is attacking that Imran khan is a liar and he is a foreign funded person. He has got dollars from foreign funding which is proven. That man was made responsible for running the country for 4 years.

God bless us all. The horror of NRO II are evident, she has claimed that Nawaz would return and delcare innocent too.

Take that Pakistani nation.