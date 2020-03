Shouldn't be more than 2 million to make the cities more manageable, Islamabad is about 1.7-1.8 million souls. Need to stop it here as you said.



Instead of one Lahore city with 12 million population there can be half a dozen or 4 cities of lesser population, more planned, manageable and liveable and less prone to virus spreads as well.



Same for Karachi...



And why it has to be new Lahore, new Karachi, BT, Lhr, Isb, KHi, there is a lack of smaller urban areas and new city names should be given....check Australia about 8-10 most liveable cities with a total pop. of 25 million for the country.

