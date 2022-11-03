What's new

Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,992
20
27,573
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1667471208463.png

  • Shahbaz Gill was expected to be presented with copies of the challan against him in a mutiny case.
  • Gill's lawyer tells court that his client was ill and could not travel.
  • Case adjourned till Nov 7.
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s request for exemption from attendance but gave him a final warning to appear in court at the next hearing.
Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra granted the exemption during a hearing held today. Gill was expected to be presented with copies of the challan against him.
Gill's lawyer told the court that his client was ill and could not travel which is why he should be granted an exemption from appearance.
The judge, while approving the exemption, remarked: “I’m giving a last chance, Shahbaz Gill should ensure his appearance at the next hearing.”
The court then adjourned the hearing till November 7.
Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks via a private TV channel show. He is currently out on bail.
www.geo.tv

Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court

Shahbaz Gill was expected to be presented with copies of the challan against him in a mutiny case
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,893
-17
12,158
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I dont know why IK still considers the courts legitimate. He should declare them kangaroos and their decisions as worthless. Only open mutiny and uprising can change the country or else it ll be soon back to same old status quo.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill secures bail in sedition case
Replies
1
Views
140
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects police request for 7-day extension in Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Replies
0
Views
168
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
IHC larger bench to try Imran for contempt
Replies
3
Views
593
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
HAIDER
IHC grants Shahbaz Gill bail in sedition case
Replies
9
Views
287
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital
Replies
11
Views
413
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom