Islamabad court extends Senator Swati’s remand for another 4 days

An Islamabad court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Swati for four days till December 3.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati over the weekend on Sunday — the second time in less than two months — over strongly worded tweets against senior military officials.

Islamabad court extends Senator Swati's remand for another 4 days

The PTI leader was arrested for the second time in as many months over the weekend.
