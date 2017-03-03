Islamabad can no longer ignore the resurgence of the Pakistani

Unlike other countries, Pakistan just cant wash its hands, as a if not majority a lot of Talis have deep Pusthon roots, be it Pakistan or Afghanistan.



So you will always have some groups which are pro to Pakistan because of all its history and close ties while some group against Pakistan, because its history, Indian involvement, political reasons and also money alot of other factors comes into play for the region which is so divided into ethnic groups.



Right now the biggest issues for me is the so-called resurgence and weaker posture from state Political parties & military alike.



Yes Military is not the solution in Afghanistan especially for Pakistan but doing nothing to protect its border and its citizens especially the individuals deployed in these regions, needs not only justification but also proper punishment so we don't see this happening again, When it comes to direct military actions politicians have little power but top brass for military & intelligence is the only one which can truly be held accountable as why no one predicted the unrest in the border region will affect Pakistan as well, why proper air support is being provided to these guys in high-risk area.