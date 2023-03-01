What's new

Islamabad baffled by IMF moving goalposts

Islamabad baffled by IMF moving goalposts​

Pakistan reaches out to US to secure desperately-needed deal


Shahbaz RanaMarch 01, 2023


photo file

photo: file
ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan on Tuesday once again sought the US help to conclude a desperately-needed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
It is “rare” that despite implementing tough decisions with high political cost, the coalition government has to deal with a situation where the global lender keeps changing the goalposts constantly.
The request for the US help was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a virtual meeting with US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, according to the government sources.
The US made the contact to discuss a different matter, the sources said and added Dar, however, brought the issue of the IMF attitude towards Pakistan with the official.
The finance ministry sources said the staff level agreement with the IMF was unlikely this week, as the two sides still have difference of opinion on major issues like the exchange rate, interest rate, external financing gap and Rs3.82 per unit debt servicing surcharge on electricity. In spite of all this, they hope to sort out the issues and clinch a deal next week.
The government has faced this unusual situation for the first time in the past 25 years where during almost every interaction, the IMF had come up with a different demand, they added.
The 9th review talks for the release of $1.1 billion tranche began a month ago and the delay is causing a heavy damage to the country, with a latest blow by Moody's that further lowered the credit rating to CCC. Regional countries, with the exception of China, too, are largely siding with the IMF, further complicating the situation.
Road barriers to IMF agreement
The sources said that the IMF has projected the external financing gap at $7 billion compared to $5 billion being worked out by the Ministry of Finance. In order to end the difference, the Pakistani authorities have requested the IMF to lower the deficit projection by $1 billion.
“Another $1 billion can be lowered by reducing the foreign exchange reserves building requirements,” the sources said.
“The IMF has projected the annual current account deficit at $8.2 billion for the current fiscal year despite it having only $3.7 billion during the first seven months,” said the sources. “In order to resolve the issue, it can reduce the projection by $1 billion,” they added.
The government hoped that it could still fetch $7 billion by June provided the IMF showed some flexibility in its position. “We are hopeful of increase in the gross official foreign exchange reserves to over $10 billion by June,” according to the government officials engaged in talks with the IMF.
However, the IMF has not accepted Pakistan’s stance on the external financing gap yet. Despite this, Pakistan is still hoped that it will be able to get $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates in additional loans to bridge the gap. Also, it is eying $2 billion from the sale of assets to these nations, although the Gulf countries have not been fully cooperating.
The Pakistani authorities were appreciative of the Chinese help that has already disbursed $700 million. Another $1.3 billion Chinese loan will come in three tranches, providing a cushion at a time when the IMF was “unreasonable” in its demands, said the sources.
The sources said that the government had left the exchange rate at the mercy of market forces and as a result, the rupee-dollar value significantly changed against the last month's level of Rs230 to a dollar.
However, the IMF was still expressing apprehensions that the government was manipulating the price. “The IMF sees the exchange rate close to the grey market rate,” the sources said and added “This is not true.”
“We have explained our position but the IMF somehow does not understand it,” said the sources.
Both sides also have different views on the yardstick with which to measure the real interest rate – the gap between inflation and the central bank-determined interest rate.
The IMF did not accept the government’s position to calculate the real positive interest rate by gauging it against core inflation – being calculated after excluding energy and food inflation. It asked Pakistan to measure the real positive interest rate against the headline inflation. The IMF has already brought forward the monetary policy committee meeting date by two weeks to secure a big interest rate hike ahead of the staff level agreement.
In its monthly economic outlook report, the finance ministry said that “inflation will remain around 28% to 30% in the coming months due to the currency depreciation, recent rise in the energy prices and increase in the administered prices”.
At this headline inflation rate, the real interest rate will be negative by 13%. At the core inflation rate, which is around 19%, the real interest rate will be slightly positive after the upcoming hike.
“Pressuring Pakistan into adjusting the interest rates to the headline inflation is tantamount to forcing us to pay the price of global inflation too,” said the sources.
The ministry sources said that the IMF’s attitude towards Pakistan was unreasonable and it was pushing the authorities to take all measures before the staff level agreement, which in normal conditions are being taken after the staff level agreement but before the board meeting.
Pakistan has once again taken up the matter with the US – the key shareholder and often a force for softening or hardening the stance of the global lender
“The finance minister apprised him (the US deputy secretary) of the talks held with IMF mission on the 9th review and shared that as minister he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the government is committed to complete the present programme,” according to a statement issued by the finance ministry after the meeting.
The finance minister also apprised the US official on the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy to the right path while fulfilling its international obligations, it added.
Wally Adeyemo expressed the confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic and financial stability. He further extended his support and cooperation for sustainable economic development in Pakistan.
The sources said that the IMF’s demand to “permanently” impose debt servicing during the next fiscal year surcharge could not be justified.
The IMF programme is going to end in June and it is not understandable why the IMF was pushing Pakistan to take steps for a period when it will not be under the fund programme, said the sources.
They said that the government has already enforced the mini-budget worth Rs170 billion and also approved an increase in electricity and gas prices. Yet, the IMF was taking more than the usual time to conclude the staff level agreement, they added.
 
It is “rare” that despite implementing tough decisions with high political cost, the coalition government has to deal with a situation where the global lender keeps changing the goalposts constantly.
The IMF does not change goalposts. Its prescriptions are consistent. The real question here is whether the Pakistani government has done what it NEEDS TO DO to get the dire financial situation under control or not? Playing more shell games will NOT work anymore, nor will claiming they have taken ALL the tough decisions needed, nor will vilifying the IMF. It is time to wake up and smell the roses (or the cesspool) in Pakistan).

But who is to be believed…

pakistan or imf…
The IMF, surely. The present lot of ethically corrupt criminals in charge in Pakistan - absolutely not.
 
What would have pti done in this situation?
It doesn't matter if it's PTI or anyone else, harsh decisions need to be made and we need to go into a period of austerity to course correct over the next decade

The problem isn't what they will do next

The problem is what they have Been doing since 2008 when Musharraf left and the PPP came in, between the PPP and PMLN we had a 10 year period when NOTHING happened, debt was taken on at a fast pace for no economic development, growth , corruption was allowed to flourish and crooks allowed to dominate every section of society


PTI is far from perfect
IK is far from perfect

But the fact that he isn't a Bhutto or Sharif or wali should mean everything
 
No drones or blood to sell this time

Last time there was 3bCSF /yr that's 3x the size of IMF bailout

hussain0216 said:
It doesn't matter if it's PTI or anyone else, harsh decisions need to be made and we need to go into a period of austerity to course correct over the next decade

The problem isn't what they will do next

The problem is what they have Been doing since 2008 when Musharraf left and the PPP came in, between the PPP and PMLN we had a 10 year period when NOTHING happened, debt was taken on at a fast pace for no economic development, growth , corruption was allowed to flourish and crooks allowed to dominate every section of society


PTI is far from perfect
IK is far from perfect

But the fact that he isn't a Bhutto or Sharif or wali should mean everything
What would have pti done in this situation?
Retail tax thrawted by bajwa who ultimately forced zaidi out
Property tax.
Confidence of remittances and not destroying the export sector
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,475
9
23,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nobody trusts haramkhors. Period!
Ishaq dollar can continue sucking US dick but it is now clear IMF will not give these haramis a dime. And the longer they remain in power the more damaged the economy of Pakistan will become.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
7,668
-5
11,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nobody trusts haramkhors. Period!
Ishaq dollar can continue sucking US dick but it is now clear IMF will not give these haramis a dime. And the longer they remain in power the more damaged the economy of Pakistan will become.
Ishaq Dar was like IMF ki aisi taisi. IMF is showing that dallah munshi his place.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,170
44
17,897
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The IMF have proven themselves to be consistent, unmoved by worthless claims and public threats. There was no moving of the goal post. The IMF has no reason to move the goalposts.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
10,966
-1
11,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What would have pti done in this situation?
PTI did what needs to be done in 2018 reserves were $6 billion left and they took tough decision and when left $16 billion. pti follow simple formula increase export and remittance which pmln fail to do as they never increase export or remittamce in past but kept taking loan


Economy is not a cup of tea for everyone to understand so keep the bughz up
 

