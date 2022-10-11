Islam prophet Mohammad told followers let's attack Europeans to kidnap blonde women in Islamic text
afsir Al Tabari…on Sura 9 49…
” It was narrated by Al-Qasim, narrated by Al-Hussain, narrated by Hajjaj, narrated by Ibn Jurayj, narrated by Mujahid who stated that the prophet said, “Invade and you will have the spoils of the daughters of al-Asfar” meaning the Roman women and this narration was repeated by others. (Tafsir al-Tabari, Q. 9:49; online source)
another Islamic source
(Of them is he who saith: Grant me leave (to stay at home) and tempt me not…) [9:49]. This was revealed about Jadd ibn Qays the hypocrite. This is because when the Messenger of Allah was preparing for the Battle of Tabuk, he said to him: “O Abu Wahb, would you not like to have SCORES OF BYZANTINE WOMEN AND MEN AS CONCUBINES AND SERVANTS?” He said: “O Messenger of Allah, my people know that I am very fond of women and, if I see the women of the Byzantines, I fear I will not be able to hold back. SO DO NOT TEMPT ME BY THEM, and allow me not to join and, instead, I will assist you with my wealth”. The Prophet turned away from him and said: “I allow you”, and so Allah, exalted is He, revealed this verse. When this verse was revealed, the Messenger of Allah asked Banu Salamah, the tribe of al-Jadd: “Who is your master, O Banu Salamah?” They said: “Al-Jadd ibn Qays except that he is a miser and a coward”. The Prophet responded: “Is there any sickness worse than miserliness? Rather, your master is the fair, curly-haired youth: Bishr ibn al-Bara' ibn Ma'rur”. Hasan ibn Thabit composed about him the following lines: And the Messenger of Allah said and truth catches up With him about whom he said: who do you consider as your master. We said: Jadd ibn Qays even though We consider him a miser and a troublesome one. He said: what is worse than that With which you reproach Jadd and which make a hand needy. And he appointed Bishr ibn al-Bara' as chief for his magnanimity And it is befitting that Bishr who answers others' call be appointed as chief. When a delegation comes to him, he spends his wealth And says: take it for tomorrow it will return. The verses after this one verse and up to Allah's words (The alms are only for the poor and the needy) [9:60] are about the hypocrites. ('Alī ibn Ahmad al-Wahidi, Asbab al-Nuzul; bold, capital, italic and underline emphasis ours)
also you can find in in Tafsir Ibn Katir on Sura 9 49
(`Would you like to fight the yellow ones (Romans) this year) He said, `O Allah's Messenger! Give me permission (to remain behind) and do not cause Fitnah for me. By Allah! My people know that there is not a man who is more fond of women than I. I fear that if I see the women of the yellow ones, I would not be patient.' The Messenger of Allah turned away from him and said,
And also in Tafsir Al Jalalyn
»And there are some of them who say ‘Grant me leave to stay behind and do not lead me into temptation’ this was al-Jadd b. Qays to whom the Prophet s said ‘Will you do battle against the Byzantines?’ and to which he replied ‘I am infatuated with women and I fear that if I were to see these Byzantine women I shall not be able to stay away from them and be led into temptation’. God exalted be He says Surely they have already fallen into temptation! by staying behind a variant reading for saqatū ‘they have fallen’ has the singular form saqat ‘he has fallen’. And surely Hell shall encompass the disbelievers for whom there shall be no escape therefrom.
