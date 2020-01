Friends,

You all are aware of the fact that Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the only modern state in the history of the world which was built on Islamic identity. That is of course the two nation theory which led to the creation of Pakistan after British imperialists had decided to quit the Himalayan subcontinent. ISLAM is the ultimate line of defense for Pakistan. Take it or leave it. Please do not forget that the birth of prophet Muhammad (pbuh) changed the DNA of the world forever. It doesn't matter how the world looked like before the rise of Islam. A lot of people may hate Islam but they DON'T have the power to ignore it, let alone destroy it. ISLAM is the reality you must accept if you want to live in this world. The denial of this fact will only accelerate your own ultimate destruction.

Foreign friendships and treaties are good but they they will never become the substitute of Islam. When you replace Islam with any kind of ideology, nationalism, tribalism etc, Pakistan will cease to exist from that moment. Even if the whole world go astray, we pakistanis will keep upholding the flag of Islam until the last Pakistani Muslim is alive. Pakistan zindabad.

Click to expand...