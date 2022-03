ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised, several injured: Report

ISKCON Radhakanta temple 'vandalised' in Bangladesh's Dhaka, several injured​

TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Updated: Mar 18, 2022, 18:38 ISTNEW DELHI: The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh ’s capital Dhaka was vandalised allegedly by a mob of over 200 people on Thursday night when devotees were preparing for Friday's Holi Purnima, leaving three of them injured.The situation was later brought under control by the local police. The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College. ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das condemned the incident and said that "last evening, when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalising it"."Three of our devotees were injured in the scuffle. Fortunately, they called the police and were able to drive away miscreants from the temple premises," he added.Das further said that the attack is a matter of grave concern and appealed to the Bangladeshi government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country.Meanwhile, the High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities, which has said that the reason of attack is a longstanding dispute over the land, on which the ISKCON temple is built, said sources. Reportedly, a recent judgment in the dispute went in favour of one litigant who then tried to unilaterally enforce his title by force.Both ISKCON authorities and the private litigant have cases against each other.Taking to Twitter, Das said: "The United Nations passed a resolution recently declaring March 15 as International day to combat Islamophobia. We are surprised that the same UN is mute to the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi and Pakistani minorities.""So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, property, have been raped, but alas, all United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia. The conditions of Hindu minorities worldwide is very concerning, including India where Hindus are minorities. Hindus have to STOP looking towards namesake institutions like UN which is mute to the cries of Hindus," he added.This latest incident comes after a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalized and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 15 last year.Similar incidents were also reported from Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka and Kotwali in Chittagong.Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.(With inputs from agencies)