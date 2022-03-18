What's new

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised, several injured: Report

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised: Report​

An ISKCON temple was vandalized in Noakhali city in Bangladesh on October 16, 2021, where one devotee was killed.
iskcon-temple-delhi-09july2005-htphoto_74f93338-dac3-11ea-a443-929e5cf741bd_1647595561504.jpg
ISKCON Temple (Representational image)(HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:06 PM IST

Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
A mob of 200 people allegedly vandalised the ISKCON Radhkanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. This comes a few months after attacks on religious places in the country. Indian government sources told ANI the High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with the authorities there.

Condemning the incident, ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das said these attacks were of grave concern.

"Last evening, when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka, and attacked them... three of them were injured in scuffle. Fortunately, they called the police and were able to drive away miscreants," he was quoted by ANI.

He requested the Bangladesh government to take action against those involved. "We request the Bangladesh government to provide security to Hindu minorities (there)," he added.
Tension gripped Bangladesh last year after incidents of vandalism and attacks on temples.

In October, an ISKCON temple in Noakhali was vandalised and one person died. Three more were killed over allegations of a Quran desecrated at a Durga Puja pavilion in Bangladesh.

As more reports of such vandalism and attacks came in, India had said it was 'in very close contact with the authorities in Dhaka and at local levels' and that Bangladesh had 'reacted promptly to ensure control... including the deployment of the law enforcement machinery'.

Days later news agency PTI reported police in Bangladesh as saying they had arrested a man in his 30s whom they said was a key suspect in some of the temple attacks. The government had promised swift action against those targeting Hindus and other religious minorities.

In the days that followed the attacks, thousands of Bangladeshis protested in support of the Hindu community in the country, as well as other minorities targeted by the vandals.

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised: Report

An ISKCON temple was vandalized in Noakhali city in Bangladesh on October 16, 2021, where one devotee was killed.
ISKCON Radhakanta temple 'vandalised' in Bangladesh's Dhaka, several injured​

TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Updated: Mar 18, 2022, 18:38 IST
90307580.jpg


NEW DELHI: The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka was vandalised allegedly by a mob of over 200 people on Thursday night when devotees were preparing for Friday's Holi Purnima, leaving three of them injured.

The situation was later brought under control by the local police. The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College.

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das
condemned the incident and said that "last evening, when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalising it".

"Three of our devotees were injured in the scuffle. Fortunately, they called the police and were able to drive away miscreants from the temple premises," he added.

Das further said that the attack is a matter of grave concern and appealed to the Bangladeshi government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities, which has said that the reason of attack is a longstanding dispute over the land, on which the ISKCON temple is built, said sources. Reportedly, a recent judgment in the dispute went in favour of one litigant who then tried to unilaterally enforce his title by force.

Both ISKCON authorities and the private litigant have cases against each other.

UN mute to cries of Hindus

Taking to Twitter, Das said: "The United Nations passed a resolution recently declaring March 15 as International day to combat Islamophobia. We are surprised that the same UN is mute to the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi and Pakistani minorities."

"So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, property, have been raped, but alas, all United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia. The conditions of Hindu minorities worldwide is very concerning, including India where Hindus are minorities. Hindus have to STOP looking towards namesake institutions like UN which is mute to the cries of Hindus," he added.

This latest incident comes after a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalized and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 15 last year.

Similar incidents were also reported from Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka and Kotwali in Chittagong.


Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.



(With inputs from agencies)


bangladesh: ISKCON Radhakanta temple 'vandalised' in Bangladesh's Dhaka, several injured - Times of India

South Asia News: NEW DELHI: The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka was vandalised allegedly by a mob of over 200 people on Thursday night when devo.
