road-mobile, solid-fuel ballistic missile system..

it is a tactical ballistic missile

can maneuver at more than 30G during its final phase

carry a variety of warhead types

the accuracy of Iskander can be less than 10m .. actually it is down to 5m according to new reports..

- The strength of the Iskander's high maneuverability (compared with his predecessor Toshka) is the warhead