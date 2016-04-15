What's new

ISIS terrorist Commander killed by CTD in Balochistan

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,137
-1
543
Country
India
Location
India
That's a graphic image, edit it out.

good job otherwise killing an ISIS guy.

cheers from India !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Blackmoon ISIS Terrorists Repelled After Attempts to Enter Iran - Army Commander Iranian Defence Forum 3
Piotr Ex-ISIS Member Reveals Terrorists’ Ties With UK’s MI6 Europe & Russia 18
B Investigation on to find out link of 3 terrorists with Bangladesh based ISIS module Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
Shapur Zol Aktaf Ababil sounding bird disturbs ISIS terrorists to renew allegiance to Al-Baghdadi Middle East & Africa 1
Jyotish Another ISIS terrorist from Kerala killed in Afghanistan Afghanistan Defence Forum 1
Devil Soul Special security services killed 2 ISIS terrorist linked to the abduction of ex PM Gilani’s son Pakistan's Internal Security 46
Jyotish 'Most of ISIS terrorists are Saudi' : Former Qatari PM Middle East & Africa 15
Zarvan New ISI Chief means business: Terrorists, corrupt in trouble Pakistan Army 50
SubWater CSTO: More than 2500 ISIS Terrorists Moved from Syria to Afghanistan. Iranian Defence Forum 11
RangeMaster 3 More ISIS Terrorists Sent To Hell By Security Forces. Pakistan's Internal Security 48

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top