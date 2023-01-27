ISI’s subterfuges in Bangladesh as India struggles to strengthen politically weakening Sheikh Hasina​

We should station some of our nukes in Bangladesh



We must not allow Bangladesh be bullied by India



Pakistanis are some of the most honourless beghairats to exist, they call for wars to go fight for random people in Palestine against Israel, for Iraq, for Saudi, but we can't help our own subcontinent Muslim country? Who we share historical and cultural proximity?



If there is one country Pakistan should defend it is Bangladesh. Not those random Arabs who you share nothing in common with, have no relation to, and who look down on you, but your own subcontinent Muslims who you share some history with!