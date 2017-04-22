FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
The growing strength of ISIS-K, the Islamic State's regional affiliate in Afghanistan, has unsettled both the new Taliban regime in Kabul and neighboring countries, including China, Pakistan and Iran.
For more follow the links below.
ISIS-K's Afghan play worries Kabul, Beijing and Islamabad
Militant Sunni group attracts disaffected Taliban, former government soldiers
asia.nikkei.com
UN envoy to Afghanistan says ISIS now present in ‘nearly all’ provinces
The United Nations envoy to Afghanistan gave a significant update on the Islamic State’s expansion within the country.
gazette.com