ISIS-K's Afghan play worries Kabul, Beijing and Islamabad

1637319660770.png


The growing strength of ISIS-K, the Islamic State's regional affiliate in Afghanistan, has unsettled both the new Taliban regime in Kabul and neighboring countries, including China, Pakistan and Iran.
ISIS-K's Afghan play worries Kabul, Beijing and Islamabad

Militant Sunni group attracts disaffected Taliban, former government soldiers
You lost me at UN envoy says.. That just means the opposite they are absolutely full of shxt.. They just love to stock fear everywhere by being hyperbolic. They are predictable because they are using same pattern over and over again. You will be figured out if you do that obviously
 
