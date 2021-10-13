ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan: US is to blame

Scott Ritter has been known to exaggerate and prone to hyperbole but it is still an interesting analysis.





ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K.