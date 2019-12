In his remarks at the British Royal Institute for International Studies (Chatham House) in 2014, former Turkish President Abdullah Gul did not hesitate to express his reassurance from his ISIS neighbor, describing it as "a political movement, not a religious one, and not an ideological threat to Turkey." While this movement, according to the Turkish vision, was expanding its spread in Syria and Iraq, revealing its alleged maps that include most of the world.







This statement of the President of Turkey at the time revealed the extent of the relationship and the size of the relationship between ISIS and Turkey in Iraq and Syria, and similar schemes for both parties where ISIS seeks to control the countries and regions within its map and at the same time Turkey is seeking Erdogan to control the same sites in order to implement the map of their Ottoman ancestors, even the maps almost similar to each other.



The Turkish consulate and ISIS in Mosul were not adversaries



At the time of the sudden invasion of ISIS mercenaries and the rapid control of the Iraqi city of Mosul in June 2014, everyone was watching the movement of the Turkish consulate in the city, where everyone there was alert and withdrew as only consular members remained quiet in the vicinity of igniting, and in this context Turkish media revealed a copy of an official document sent by the Turkish consul in the Iraqi city of Mosul to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in his country, he warned that “the situation in Mosul is getting worse.” As ISIS advanced, the sources quoted by the document said that the response was not delayed and read as follows: It is not our opponent.”



International reports and newspapers talked about the role of Turkey in smuggling al-Qaeda elements to Syria and facilitating their passage in the north of Syria, and support the mercenaries to fight the Kurds, and stressed that Ankara turned a blind eye to the flow of thousands of foreign mercenaries from all countries of the world, especially the Islamic world across its borders, on its way to fight alongside Rebels in Syria, to accelerate the overthrow of the Syrian regime.



The BBC showed a video in December 7, 2013, in which foreign mercenaries were using safe houses in southern Turkey as a transit center for Syria. One merchant, who called them "jihadists," usually spent a day or two at home before crossing into Syria, and on the way home they used the house again to wait for repatriation trips.



Turkish support for ISIS has increased especially after the failure of its project in Syria, Iraq and Egypt, where the Muslim Brotherhood project fell quickly, and the resentment inside the Turkish street has increased the deteriorating economic, political and human rights situation in the country since 2013, all of which pushed Turkey to search for new options and policies including supporting ISIS in order to fight for it by proxy and implementing what it failed to achieve by supporting the Muslim Brotherhood project in the region.



ISIS ambassador almost met with Erdogan



With the SDF advancing its war against ISIS in Syria and liberating large areas, there has been much evidence of Turkish support for ISIS.



According to the US Homeland Security Today, Abu Mansour confirmed that he was an ISIS ambassador to Turkey where he met with high-ranking officials in all security branches of the Turkish government, and was even about to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



“My mission was to direct agents to receive foreign fighters in Turkey,” said Abu Mansour, a Moroccan engineer who joined ISIS in Syria in 2013, referring to a network of people funded by ISIS who facilitated the travel of foreign mercenaries from Istanbul to the border areas with Syria, such as Gaziantep, Antakya and Urfa, “the members of the network were mostly paid by ISIS.”



Now that ISIS has fallen geographically by the SDF, Turkey has begun to repatriate these mercenaries from Syria to Libya, Egypt, and other areas, wherever there is activity, consulates, or military positions of ISIS.



ISIS appears in Libya and threatens those fighting Turkish-backed groups



After Mosul and the Turkish consulate incident, ISIS is re-emerging in Libya. According to Al-Arab newspaper, in recent months, intensive movements of ISIS mercenaries who have taken advantage of the security and military vacuum have been monitored as the Libyan army's armed forces are engaged in armed battles with the Turkish-backed government of national reconciliation.



Dozens of masked mercenaries appeared in a video broadcast by ISIS-affiliated media renewing allegiance to al-Baghdadi and threatening reprisals against the Libyan army fighting Turkish-backed groups.



ISIS is trying to rearrange and re-awaken after a large number of its mercenaries were holed up in different cities in southern Libya and lost after a major war in Sirte in 2016.



Turkey is heavily involved in the conflict in Libya, where its military bases, which include drones and other weapons, are deployed under the cover of the Wefaq government.



Libyan journalist Abubakr Byzantine told Al-Arab that ISIS lost its stronghold in central Libya in Sirte in December 2016 but retreated into the vast desert to regroup.



The Byzantine said that remnants of Daesh faded in the Libyan desert and fled to some African cities after it was tightened down in Sirte.



The Libyan journalist noted that the tense situation in Libya has allowed the Islamic State to return to Libya and extend it again in the south of the country and in some western areas.



Quoting eyewitnesses, residents of the cities of the south noticed the influx of strange elements of various nationalities to the city, accompanied by weapons and carrying flags of ISIS.



ISIS expanding on the continent... Somalia will be a starting point



ISIS is trying to expand in Africa, in addition to Libya, Somalia has found a fertile environment for its growth.



"So far ISIS's influence in Somalia is limited, because al-Shabaab Movement loyal to al-Qaeda is peer-to-peer and remains opposed to its entry," African Affairs expert Attia Essawi told the UAE's Al-Bayan newspaper. Attia added, ISIS influence will be limited unless the al-Shabaab Movement allied with it against the Somali government."



The expert on extremist movements told Al-Bayan that ISIS will use Somalia to be its starting point and its expansion in Africa, taking into account that the Sahel and Sahara countries represent a real extension of it, and will help him to penetrate in eastern and central Africa.



Turkey is using ISIS to fight opponents



Turkey, whose president Erdogan has visited several African countries, has military bases in Somalia, Qatar and Cyprus, and was in the process of establishing a naval base on the Sudanese island of Suakin without the overthrow of Bashir.



Turkey provides weapons and equipment to the forces it is training in Somalia, and under the pretext of training is working to expand its influence there and exploit the wealth of the country.



Turkey is fighting its opponents by supporting mercenary groups in Libya and Somalia, where it aims to strengthen its influence in these countries to face Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.





