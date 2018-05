I think their next target will be to bring up the issue of Pakistan's nukes, this orange buffoon in White house is worse then Hilary Clinton. Americans are bought by a certain lobby and they make sure they do their dirty work.



Edit: One more thing I forgot to add, USA funds both sides in Syria, the Kurd and ISIS(like they do in any conflict to make profit). The point is to make sure there is no one clear winner. Russia's decision to help Assad messed up with this calculations so that's why you see USA's gf Israel constantly bombing Syrian forces so that ISIS can regain its lost ground. Interestingly IS from Iraq seemed to have disappeared and now appeared in Afghanistan.

Click to expand...