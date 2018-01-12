ISIS Calls for Uprising Against Hamas Because of Its Ties with Iran

A new recording of "ISIS" attacked Hamas and commented on Shekau's death

تسجيل جديد لـ"داعش" .. هاجم حماس وعلق على مقتل شيكاو أصدر تنظيم الدولة، كلمة جديدة للناطق باسمه "أبي حمزة القرشي"، شنّ فيها هجوما على حركة حماس. الكلمة التي حملت اسم "وأنتم الأع

The Islamic State issued a new message from its spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Qurashi, in which it launched an attack on Hamas.The message which bore the name "And you are superior if you are believers", called for an uprising against Hamas because of its relationship with Iran.The organization had previously issued several statements declaring Hamas an apostate movement from the Islamic religion.In the speech, which lasts for about 38 minutes, Al-Qurashi indirectly comments on the killing of the leader of the Nigerian "Boko Haram" movement, Abu Bakr Shekau.He said that he congratulated the organization's branch in West Africa for "eliminating the strife of the Kharijites", in reference to the "Boko Haram" group.It is known that Shekau, who defected from ISIS, was killed during a clash with ISIS there, led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi.Al-Barnawi accused Shekau of killing himself after being besieged by soldiers of the West African state.Back to al-Qurashi's speech, the ISIS spokesman incited the organization's Iraqi supporters in particular to intensify the assassinations of judges and security officers, promising them financial rewards.He praised Islamic State fighters around the world, particularly in Sinai and Libya."Arabic 21"