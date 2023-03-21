What's new

ISI's Brigadier Martyred in Waziristan ?

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

This isn't confirmed by ISPR yet

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638198311009099779

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191553322668036

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191776438657024

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638178296289705984
IMG_20230321_202841.jpg
IMG_20230321_202910.jpg
 
Bleek

Bleek

This seems like a set up tbh

I honestly feel like TTP has inside agents within the government agencies/apparatus itself

There are undoubtedly majority locals who have sympathy with them

Just annihilate the whole fucking area if you have balls
 
Bleek

Bleek

@PanzerKiel

Theoretically, do we have the ammunition and means to do this to major settlements in Afghanistan alongside the border regions? Or just large southern cities like Kandahar, Khost, Nangahar, Kunar, Paktika...

 
PakCan

PakCan

Bleek said:
This seems like a set up tbh

I honestly feel like TTP has inside agents within the government agencies/apparatus itself

There are undoubtedly majority locals who have sympathy with them

Just annihilate the whole fucking area if you have balls
If we could apply the same principle/tactic on all the enemies of the state, we definitely would prosper. We should stop playing favourites.

North Wazristan gets a drone strike, GHQ gets a drone strike.
South Wazristan gets a drone strike, ISI political wing gets a drone strike.
We can really clean our mess in one day only if we have the balls.
 
imadul

imadul

How could TTP would know he is coming back from Afg?
Did ISI Sr. Officer did not know basic precautions?
Or?
 
Bleek

Bleek

imadul said:
How could TTP would know he is coming back from Afg?
Did ISI Sr. Officer did not know basic precautions?
Or?
That's why I said it seems he was set up.

TTP likely has many sympathisers aiding it within certain government/agency ranks as well as probably 90% of the locals.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

Bleek said:
That's why I said it seems he was set up.

TTP likely has many sympathisers aiding it within certain government/agency ranks as well as probably 90% of the locals.
I have zero remorse when army blows up stuff in waziristan. Local deserve it honestly. Literally the tribal belt is full of parasites and scums.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

Acetic Acid said:
This isn't confirmed by ISPR yet

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638198311009099779

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191553322668036

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191776438657024

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638178296289705984
View attachment 921378 View attachment 921379
Probably aided by the bastard goat fuckers across the border.

imadul said:
How could TTP would know he is coming back from Afg?
Did ISI Sr. Officer did not know basic precautions?
Or?
Probably IEA tipped off TTP.
 
V

villageidiot

Acetic Acid said:
This isn't confirmed by ISPR yet

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638198311009099779

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191553322668036

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638191776438657024

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638178296289705984
View attachment 921378 View attachment 921379
RIP.
Pity. Instead of serving his country and doing his job, he too should've stuck to political engineering and selling out the country, he'd get to make a ton of haram money, fulfill his guilty pleasures of seeing people naked and torturing them and get away with it.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Waterboy said:
I have zero remorse when army blows up stuff in waziristan. Local deserve it honestly. Literally the tribal belt is full of parasites and scums.
Same lmfao, literally have the biggest victim complex I've ever witnessed in my life. It's worse than the blacks I've met and I'm seriously telling you I thought that was impossible.

They blowing themselves up, killing their own people, destroying their own infrastructure, screaming vile racism towards everyone else, but somehow they face discrimination and genocide by the state 🤡🤡

In reality if you don't act like they're Jesus reincarnated you get criticised by the whole fucking country

Sifar zero said:
Probably IEA tipped off TTP.
I am hearing reports of this actually.

He was at a meeting with IEA till TTP ambushed him on the way back
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Primus said:
Every thread related to the military, no matter what it is about, (soldiers bei g martyred, new acquisitions or whatever) there is always people like you bringing politics into it.

Do everyone a favour and piss off
well if your military is mixing up the political parties and terrorist organizations
if your military is making mockery of terrorism sections by putting terrorism charges against Ex PM and cabinet members and journalist and political workers
if military can leave their jobs for politics

then why shouldn't he?
 

