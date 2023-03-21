ISI's Brigadier Martyred in Waziristan ?

Acetic Acid
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 2,209
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
This seems like a set up tbh
I honestly feel like TTP has inside agents within the government agencies/apparatus itself
There are undoubtedly majority locals who have sympathy with them
Just annihilate the whole fucking area if you have balls
That's why I said it seems he was set up.How could TTP would know he is coming back from Afg?
Did ISI Sr. Officer did not know basic precautions?
Or?
I have zero remorse when army blows up stuff in waziristan. Local deserve it honestly. Literally the tribal belt is full of parasites and scums.That's why I said it seems he was set up.
TTP likely has many sympathisers aiding it within certain government/agency ranks as well as probably 90% of the locals.
Probably aided by the bastard goat fuckers across the border.This isn't confirmed by ISPR yet
View attachment 921378 View attachment 921379
Probably IEA tipped off TTP.How could TTP would know he is coming back from Afg?
Did ISI Sr. Officer did not know basic precautions?
Or?
Every thread related to the military, no matter what it is about, (soldiers bei g martyred, new acquisitions or whatever) there is always people like you bringing politics into it."TTP" can be eliminated by military in days, If "TTP" renamed itself to "PTI".
RIP.This isn't confirmed by ISPR yet
View attachment 921378 View attachment 921379
Same lmfao, literally have the biggest victim complex I've ever witnessed in my life. It's worse than the blacks I've met and I'm seriously telling you I thought that was impossible.I have zero remorse when army blows up stuff in waziristan. Local deserve it honestly. Literally the tribal belt is full of parasites and scums.
I am hearing reports of this actually.Probably IEA tipped off TTP.
Every thread related to the military, no matter what it is about, (soldiers bei g martyred, new acquisitions or whatever) there is always people like you bringing politics into it.
Do everyone a favour and piss off
Literally the tribal belt is full of parasites and scums.