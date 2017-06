For the past several years,a Pakistan spy had been working with an Indian Army unit in Jaipur



The upper division clerk,B K Sinha (43),was arrested by the special branch,for allegedly sharing classified information and documents with the ISI through a Nepal-based agent.



The accused worked as an employee of the Army Supply Corp and was posted in the South Western Command in Jaipur. “The accused is a resident of Karimganj in Assam and was working closely with a Nepal-based ISI agent. He joined the Army Supply Corp in Jaipur in 1995 and was posted in Siliguri from 2000 to 2011 after which he was promoted and came back to Jaipur,” said Additional Director General (Intelligence) DS Dinkar.



“Through another colleague in the Army,Sinha had met the ISI agent in Nepal. He frequented Kathmandu to share strategic information about the Army and its movement with the ISI agent,” Dinkar said.



After receiving a tip-off from sources,the special branch of Rajasthan Police interrogated Sinha under the Official Secrets Act. Sinha confessed to spying and important documents were recovered in raids conducted at his house,the police said.



Different agencies are interrogating Sinha,who allegedly divulged that a retired Army officer helped him meet the ISI agent in Nepal. The police said he confessed that the ISI paid for his trips to Kathmandu and that he was compensated in Nepalese and Indian currency for the information he delivered.



Officials said that Sinha used code language with the ISI handler to share classified information about Army’s movement on the western front.



“He is a defence civilian employee posted in one of the Army units in Jaipur. It is a police case as he is not subjected to Army Act. The Army will extend full cooperation to the police investigation,” said defence spokesperson Colonel S D Goswami in an official statement.



Sinha has been taken into seven-day police custody till May 20 and will be produced in a local court.