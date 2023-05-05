ISI set Honey trap for DRDO official

What is a Honey Trap?​

An official at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India, who worked on critical missions, including missiles, was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.Maharashtra State Counter-Terrorism Unit (ATS) has arrested a senior DRDO official in Pune for allegedly "miscommunicating" with Pakistani-based intelligence officials in a suspected honey trap case, The Indian Express reported.A senior ATS official told The Indian Express that the investigation was initiated following a complaint received from DRDO about it. The official was detained on Wednesday and appeared in court in Pune, where he was detained by ATS on Thursday.Arrested PM Kurkar (Image: India TV)The statement made by ATS included the following statements:According to the DRDO website, Kurşunkar is one of DRDO's leading engineers. In addition, it is claimed that Kurşunkar, as Chief Designer, played an important role in the design, development and delivery of a range of military engineering systems and equipment, including the MRSAM missile, Nirbhay cruise missile and Prahar missile.(Image: DRDO)According to the news made by India Tv News, in addition to the aforementioned projects, Kurşunkar pioneered the development and application of electro-mechanical servo drive technology for high-performance military applications. It was also stated that the person took part in autonomous unmanned land vehicles and smart robotic equipment projects.The method that aims to trap the target with romantic relationships is known as the "honey trap" in the intelligence literature and is frequently used by intelligence organizations. Honey traps are often preferred and practiced by Israeli organizations. (see Vanunu Incident)