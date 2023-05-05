What's new

ISI set Honey trap for DRDO official

hyperman

Jan 6, 2020
An official at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India, who worked on critical missions, including missiles, was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.

Maharashtra State Counter-Terrorism Unit (ATS) has arrested a senior DRDO official in Pune for allegedly "miscommunicating" with Pakistani-based intelligence officials in a suspected honey trap case, The Indian Express reported.

A senior ATS official told The Indian Express that the investigation was initiated following a complaint received from DRDO about it. The official was detained on Wednesday and appeared in court in Pune, where he was detained by ATS on Thursday.

Arrested PM Kurkar (Image: India TV)
The statement made by ATS included the following statements:

“This case appears to be primarily a honey trap case where the senior scientist contacted Pakistani-based intelligence officers after he was ambushed using photos of women on social media platforms. He was in contact with Pakistan-based agents via voice messages and video calls from September to October last year and is suspected of sharing some sensitive information with the agents.”


According to the DRDO website, Kurşunkar is one of DRDO's leading engineers. In addition, it is claimed that Kurşunkar, as Chief Designer, played an important role in the design, development and delivery of a range of military engineering systems and equipment, including the MRSAM missile, Nirbhay cruise missile and Prahar missile.

(Image: DRDO)
According to the news made by India Tv News, in addition to the aforementioned projects, Kurşunkar pioneered the development and application of electro-mechanical servo drive technology for high-performance military applications. It was also stated that the person took part in autonomous unmanned land vehicles and smart robotic equipment projects.

What is a Honey Trap?​

The method that aims to trap the target with romantic relationships is known as the "honey trap" in the intelligence literature and is frequently used by intelligence organizations. Honey traps are often preferred and practiced by Israeli organizations. (see Vanunu Incident)

nicholas-cage-funny.gif


When Asking for Bobs and Vagin Pics goes wrong.
 
Kuru

Kuru

Jul 8, 2017
What will you do after getting secrets of scientific technology? You should also have some brains to be able to put that in some good use, you know.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Kuru said:
What will you do after getting secrets of scientific technology? You should also have some brains to be able to put that in some good use, you know.
Woh hamara masla hai

Tum log bobs vagene pics pakartai raho aur apnai projects ki details detai raho. Shabash
 
Kuru

Kuru

Jul 8, 2017
Areesh said:
Woh hamara masla hai

Tum log bobs vagene pics pakartai raho aur apnai projects ki details detai raho. Shabash
Arre yaar aatta nahi mil raha Pakistan me, scientific technology secrets ka aakhir karna kya hai?
 
arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Kuru said:
What will you do after getting secrets of scientific technology? You should also have some brains to be able to put that in some good use, you know.
Well, Brahmos is a knockoff export variant of the P-800 of which China has made better versions of; we already have the CM-400AKG which is faster.

Babur is more mature, advanced, and operational than Nirbhay.

Agni is largely useless, we have no interest in extra regional range missiles. But we can work with the Chinese to reverse engineer the guidance system if there's anything worthwhile.

Maybe LRSAM and MRSAM and the ABMs are of interest - but China has also tested an ABM system.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Kuru said:
What will you do after getting secrets of scientific technology? You should also have some brains to be able to put that in some good use, you know.
you have no idea about intelligence then . there are hundreds of things to be known . technology is one of them . numbers quantity future plans technology blue prints models issues challanges failures sucsses locations distribution supply chains .there are 100s of topics enemy wants to know .
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Kuru said:
Woh scientist bhi yehi soch rha hoga. Is liye usne bhi secrets de diye. He also must have thought ke yeh log Kia kar lenge science secrets ka.
Sahi kia us nai

Sub aisai hi karain. Koi masla bhi nahi aur bobs vagene pics bhi mil gayi
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
arjunk said:
Well, Brahmos is a knockoff export variant of the P-800 of which China has made better versions of; we already have the CM-400AKG which is faster.

Babur is more mature, advanced, and operational than Nirbhay.

Agni is largely useless, we have no interest in extra regional range missiles. But we can work with the Chinese to reverse engineer the guidance system if there's anything worthwhile.

Maybe LRSAM and MRSAM and the ABMs are of interest - but China has also tested an ABM system.
a company named godrej making air frames l/launchers parts of brahmos in mumbai plant . ISI have get deep info in past from plant workers officers etc . then india itself disclosed that godrej have delivered 200th missile to DRDO . but that was face saving as ISI have already gathered information
 

