Here is my assessment. You will find nothing new in this book and it will be a totally different from reality. The ISI chief mentioned is from soviet era and Raw chief is from 9/11 era. To under stand the dynamics ISI is a much more stranger organisation and is evolving with time, the rest of intelligence organisations are just copy cat to ISI and learning and catching up but evolution of ISI is too fast. A decade difference of ISI and Raw leader might help Indias to achieve so comparison but still it will not be enough.



I recently read a news of a major IOS and Android hack blamed on Pakistani intelligence but after reading the whole story there was concrete evidence of linking it to Pakistani intelligence there was no concrete evidence and thus news never popped on MSM. they blamed using of some old zero day and targets were military tech to activists and so on including some pissing attack but nothing concrete.



When ever media goes against ISI it make sure ISI is doing it job successfully and when ever media praises ISI they get the credit. The dynamical situation of ISI is engineered in such a way that they profit from both negative and positive publicity, so my advice is stop propaganda against ISI no one can win the war from them. ISI is too pro to be handled.

Click to expand...