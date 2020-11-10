What's new

ISI, Rangers Officials To Be Removed From Post on KHI Incident: ISPR

Nothing out of ordinary just a transfer to put a lid on this whole episode. This justifies their action quite well, just some excessive use of force in anguish, on a sensitive untoward incident that was not dealt with appropriately.
Well now we can safely gauge the anger in the army as a whole against PDM. I guess COAS will be under pressure to act against them rather then a deal now :)
 
This is not enough. The highest officer of police in a province was abducted. Names or at least numbers of the officials should have been mentioned.
 
This is rather unfortunate. The officers of a civil Armed Force and others belonging to an organisation which is tasked with national security, are acting "overzealously".

"They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather overzealously,"

This is a clear example of overstepping constitutional powers. In any other country, this would have amounted to prosecution in a court martial.

Secondly, what would our Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers say now, would they still call it a 'drama'?

Sad state of affairs!
 
