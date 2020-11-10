ISI, Rangers Officials To Be Removed From Post on KHI Incident: ISPR

This is rather unfortunate. The officers of a civil Armed Force and others belonging to an organisation which is tasked with national security, are acting "overzealously".



"They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather overzealously,"



This is a clear example of overstepping constitutional powers. In any other country, this would have amounted to prosecution in a court martial.



Secondly, what would our Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers say now, would they still call it a 'drama'?



Sad state of affairs!