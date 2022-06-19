ISI is planning mass rigging in upcoming by elections in Punjab: Major Adil (retired)

Imran is complacent by thinking his going to get justice from traitors worser than Mir Jafar. He needs call a spade a spade, the establishment is cancer the latter has to be removed for us a nation to progress and move forward, 'democracy' is a sham as long as they exist in its current setup. They played with country for decades. It is about time to shame them publically then punish them for their crimes, if revolution is the only way to win back freedom then so be it.. they [establisment] are an extension of the East Indian company, they do not care for the soldiers who they use as cannon fodder or the people who they caused despair decades long end as they further themselves by selling the country cheap and fulfilling their own coffers as did their PDM spawns*