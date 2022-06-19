ISI is planning mass rigging in upcoming by elections in Punjab: Major Adil (retired)

Major (Rtd) Adil's statement about assurance to Zardari for a maximum foothold in Punjab is augmented by Zardari's below statement of 17th June.
Zardari vows to strengthen PPP’s footing in Punjab
PPP co-chairman emphasises importance of dialogue in view of domestic, international situation
News Desk
June 17, 2022
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addressing a news conference in Karachi on Wednesday, May 11. SCREENGRAB
Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday vowed to strengthen the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) footing in Punjab.
Addressing a PPP workers’ convention at Bilawal House in Lahore, the co-chairman said that party leaders and workers have a long history of struggle in Punjab.
“I will now sit in Punjab and do politics,” he said. “I will strengthen the party together with the workers.”
He also said that through the new provincial government, they will try to meet the expectations of the party workers.
Giving the attendees a glimpse of his political thinking, the former president said that in the current domestic and international scenario they need to opt for dialogue. “During a dialogue, one has to make correct decisions based on the reaction of the person in front of them,” he added.
Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gul, Shahid Abbas, Ahmad Raza and Israr Butt also expressed their views in the meeting. Moreover, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Jamil Manj and Afnan Butt were also present on the occasion.