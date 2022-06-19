What's new

ISI is planning mass rigging in upcoming by elections in Punjab: Major Adil (retired)

52FA0A97-5F0A-4EE8-AF42-00D2D7C8F0CB.jpeg
 
khail007

Major (Rtd) Adil's statement about assurance to Zardari for a maximum foothold in Punjab is augmented by Zardari's below statement of 17th June.

Zardari vows to strengthen PPP’s footing in Punjab​

PPP co-chairman emphasises importance of dialogue in view of domestic, international situation


PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addressing a news conference in Karachi on Wednesday, May 11.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday vowed to strengthen the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) footing in Punjab.
Addressing a PPP workers’ convention at Bilawal House in Lahore, the co-chairman said that party leaders and workers have a long history of struggle in Punjab.
“I will now sit in Punjab and do politics,” he said. “I will strengthen the party together with the workers.”
He also said that through the new provincial government, they will try to meet the expectations of the party workers.
Giving the attendees a glimpse of his political thinking, the former president said that in the current domestic and international scenario they need to opt for dialogue. “During a dialogue, one has to make correct decisions based on the reaction of the person in front of them,” he added.
Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gul, Shahid Abbas, Ahmad Raza and Israr Butt also expressed their views in the meeting. Moreover, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Jamil Manj and Afnan Butt were also present on the occasion.

 
Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gul, Shahid Abbas, Ahmad Raza and Israr Butt also expressed their views in the meeting. Moreover, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Jamil Manj and Afnan Butt were also present on the occasion.
What kind of bull-shite, tatay-chat reporting is this?
 
Imran is complacent by thinking his going to get justice from traitors worser than Mir Jafar. He needs call a spade a spade, the establishment is cancer the latter has to be removed for us a nation to progress and move forward, 'democracy' is a sham as long as they exist in its current setup. They played with country for decades. It is about time to shame them publically then punish them for their crimes, if revolution is the only way to win back freedom then so be it.. they [establisment] are an extension of the East Indian company, they do not care for the soldiers who they use as cannon fodder or the people who they caused despair decades long end as they further themselves by selling the country cheap and fulfilling their own coffers as did their PDM spawns*
 
i know this guy is talking a lot against the current status QUO & official establishment's response and similarly we see alot other retired officers suddenly supporting Imran Khan and the democracy and People of Pakistan
but aren't we forgetting the same retired EX- army personnel who were involved in supporting Musharraf.
So i wouldn't just jump the gun and start blindly following whatever these people are saying, Heck who knows what is actually the truth and what is a facade.
Do your own research and start from there.
 
NA7I

i know this guy is talking a lot against the current status QUO & official establishment's response and similarly we see alot other retired officers suddenly supporting Imran Khan and the democracy and People of Pakistan
but aren't we forgetting the same retired EX- army personnel who were involved in supporting Musharraf.
So i wouldn't just jump the gun and start blindly following whatever these people are saying, Heck who knows what is actually the truth and what is a facade.
Do your own research and start from there.
Haq (Good) can always & easily overcome Batil (Evil). The only requirement is that we take a firm stand
Ye mota major london bhag gya...on PTI payroll earning pounds from chico jahangir.

Pakistan ky liye propaganda ker saktay hain per jaan nahi dy saktay.

PTI planning to find excuse to face save after losing elections.
 

