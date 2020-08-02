ISI history research

Hi does anyone have any data on early days of ISI



Was Syed Shahid Hameed a co-founder or was it his idea being potrayed as brainchild of Robert Cawthome ?



How did he setup the agency in Karachi in a small office ? Any history related data books or anything..



Secondly did Robert Cawthome serve from 1948 to 1950 or Syed Shahid Hamid ? And who served from 1950 to 1959 Robert or Shahid ? Because some sources say Shahid other say Robert..



Anything related to early days of ISI will he helpful...