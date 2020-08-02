ISI history research

What's new

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Hi does anyone have any data on early days of ISI

Was Syed Shahid Hameed a co-founder or was it his idea being potrayed as brainchild of Robert Cawthome ?

How did he setup the agency in Karachi in a small office ? Any history related data books or anything..

Secondly did Robert Cawthome serve from 1948 to 1950 or Syed Shahid Hamid ? And who served from 1950 to 1959 Robert or Shahid ? Because some sources say Shahid other say Robert..

Anything related to early days of ISI will he helpful...
 
