ISI history research

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Dec 26, 2018
Hi does anyone have any data on early days of ISI
Was Syed Shahid Hameed a co-founder or was it his idea being potrayed as brainchild of Robert Cawthome ?
How did he setup the agency in Karachi in a small office ? Any history related data books or anything..
Secondly did Robert Cawthome serve from 1948 to 1950 or Syed Shahid Hamid ? And who served from 1950 to 1959 Robert or Shahid ? Because some sources say Shahid other say Robert..
Anything related to early days of ISI will he helpful...
