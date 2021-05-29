ISI denies any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor

There was a high-level communication between the ministry and the ISI. ISI has denied any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to Pakistan’s ministry of Information ISI will fully cooperate with the investigative agencies, ISI believes that the faces of accused are clear in CCTV, investigation should go ahead accordingly.
According to press release ISI believes it’s being targeted in the 5th generation warfare, accusations against institutions without evidence should end. Such traditions are part of conspiracy against institutions and real culprits will soon be exposed.