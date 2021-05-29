ISI denies any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor

IceCold said: That is if you buy the narrative of the likes of these sellout Journalists and not your agency. Shame! Because no evidence has been shared by the so called victims other than blatant accusations. So what happened to innocent until proven guilty but you are not even willing to give benefit of the doubt Click to expand...

There's no due process in Pakistan that will bring these perpetrators to justice, they almost never have. So sure, give them the benefit of the doubt, and let the controversy whither. There are only two cases where they've ever been taken to task. That was the 2019 sentencing on 2007 PCO judges case and the other one was about the 1990 election rigging. Other than that, no serving general is brought before a court. Judges may be brought before them, but not the other way around. Not in Pakistan.