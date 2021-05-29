What's new

ISI denies any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor

There was a high-level communication between the ministry and the ISI. ISI has denied any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to Pakistan’s ministry of Information ISI will fully cooperate with the investigative agencies, ISI believes that the faces of accused are clear in CCTV, investigation should go ahead accordingly.

According to press release ISI believes it’s being targeted in the 5th generation warfare, accusations against institutions without evidence should end. Such traditions are part of conspiracy against institutions and real culprits will soon be exposed.

New Project (1) (1).jpg
 
There was a high-level communication between the ministry and the ISI. ISI has denied any links to the attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to Pakistan’s ministry of Information ISI will fully cooperate with the investigative agencies, ISI believes that the faces of accused are clear in CCTV, investigation should go ahead accordingly.

According to press release ISI believes it’s being targeted in the 5th generation warfare, accusations against institutions without evidence should end. Such traditions are part of conspiracy against institutions and real culprits will soon be exposed.

WTF , why Govt asked ISI about this paid pig asad toor nawazi puppet?? These pigs want attention and govt is providing them
 
WTF , why Govt asked ISI about this paid pig asad toor nawazi puppet?? These pigs want attention and govt is providing them
To put to rest the Western randi rona. And provide a sense of closure and justice. What of in the end it turns out their own journalists were staging an attack. It will back fire on the people doing hybrid war.
 
@Jungibaaz whose words are you going to take? The likes of Taha Siddiqui or your own agency who has sacrificed countless nameless sons of soil to protect this land.
Those who take the law into their own hands, cannot be allowed to hide behind the image of martyrs and the protection of their institutions. This innocence by association doesn't fly.
 
Those who take the law into their own hands, cannot be allowed to hide behind the image of martyrs and the protection of their institutions. This innocence by association doesn't fly.
That is if you buy the narrative of the likes of these sellout Journalists and not your agency. Shame! Because no evidence has been shared by the so called victims other than blatant accusations. So what happened to innocent until proven guilty but you are not even willing to give benefit of the doubt
 
lol why would ISI do that in broad day light. Apparently ( as per the journalist) the people who beat him, introduced themselves that we are from ISI :P I mean who would believe that?


It sounds a prank to me. Also he wasn't beaten properly I mean he was roaming around freely after thrash.
 
@Jungibaaz whose words are you going to take? The likes of Taha Siddiqui or your own agency who has sacrificed countless nameless sons of soil to protect this land.
I WOULD GO FOR NIETHER,,
BOTH ARE LIERS FOR THERE OWN BENIFITS.......

GOVT IS PLANNING TO PASS A BILL OF DISAPPERANCE,,,
U WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO DISAPEAR YOUR SELF-!! (YOU MAY BE FINED ,OR JAILED, OR BOTH)

HAIN
WTF,
, IT MEANS

ONLY GOVT IS ALLOWED TO MAKE U DISSAPEAR.
 
The way Asad Toor was walking in CCTV footage i reckon something more tragic has happened to him rather than just simple tashadud
 
That is if you buy the narrative of the likes of these sellout Journalists and not your agency. Shame! Because no evidence has been shared by the so called victims other than blatant accusations. So what happened to innocent until proven guilty but you are not even willing to give benefit of the doubt
There's no due process in Pakistan that will bring these perpetrators to justice, they almost never have. So sure, give them the benefit of the doubt, and let the controversy whither. There are only two cases where they've ever been taken to task. That was the 2019 sentencing on 2007 PCO judges case and the other one was about the 1990 election rigging. Other than that, no serving general is brought before a court. Judges may be brought before them, but not the other way around. Not in Pakistan.
 
There's no due process in Pakistan that will bring these perpetrators to justice, they almost never have. So sure, give them the benefit of the doubt, and let the controversy whither. There are only two cases where they've ever been taken to task. That was the 2019 sentencing on 2007 PCO judges case and the other one was about the 1990 election rigging. Other than that, no serving general is brought before a court. Judges may be brought before them, but not the other way around. Not in Pakistan.
Nothing happened to those who attacked Hamid Meer, Matiula Jan.


Who are attacking them?? Why doesn't the state investigate and bring people to court of law?
 
The way Asad Toor was walking in CCTV footage i reckon something more tragic has happened to him rather than just simple tashadud
YOU MEAN , HOW EHSAN ULLAH EHSAN WAS ENJOYING IS GOVT STAY I PESHWAR VILLA FOR 2 YRS,

HE WAS JUST SHORT OF 21 GINS SALUTE, OTHERWISE HE GOT WHAT EVERR HE WANTED, AND AT THE END HE WAS GIVEN VISA, TO GO AND VISIT SCANDINAVIA.....

AND UNKNOWN PEOPLE WERE FOUND GUILTY FOR HIS STAY , AND HOSPITALITY
AND UNKNOWN PUNISHENT WAS SERVED---------- CASE CLOSED.!!!!
That is if you buy the narrative of the likes of these sellout Journalists and not your agency. Shame! Because no evidence has been shared by the so called victims other than blatant accusations. So what happened to innocent until proven guilty but you are not even willing to give benefit of the doubt
OK MATE NOW ITS YOUR TURN TO GO TO JANNAT........

GENERAL SAHIB TO HIS .................CHILDRENS OF THE DAMMED



1622315488371.png
 
YOU MEAN , HOW EHSAN ULLAH EHSAN WAS ENJOYING IS GOVT STAY I PESHWAR VILLA FOR 2 YRS,

HE WAS JUST SHORT OF 21 GINS SALUTE, OTHERWISE HE GOT WHAT EVERR HE WANTED, AND AT THE END HE WAS GIVEN VISA, TO GO AND VISIT SCANDINAVIA.....

AND UNKNOWN PEOPLE WERE FOUND GUILTY FOR HIS STAY , AND HOSPITALITY
AND UNKNOWN PUNISHENT WAS SERVED---------- CASE CLOSED.!!!!


OK MATE NOW ITS YOUR TURN TO GO TO JANNAT........

GENERAL SAHIB TO HIS .................CHILDRENS OF THE DAMMED



Alright, but why are you shouting?
 
