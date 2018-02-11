What's new

ISI : ' Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S'

SSGOPERATOR

SSGOPERATOR

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 24, 2020
2
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Assalam O Alaikum

I am new to Pakistan Defense Forum(means go easy on me without criticism) and I have a few questions:
(I am kind of lazy and want all the answers in the same thread)

1) How good is Pakistan's Cyber Warfare capability(both official and paramilitary) especially of the ISI?
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/6...ting-mobile-phones-of-govt-military-officials
2) Why Pakistani Special forces don't hide their faces? Most their identities are leaked (even training videos). They are highly used by ISI as paramilitary and guerilla forces due to the advancement of technology enemy surveillance cameras can easily spot them resulting in operation failure. Everyone directly or indirectly accepts that they
fight against American, British and Indian forces, etc. as they believe that they are the real terrorists? Why doesn't ISI and SSG which defeated a Super-Power and are considered the best forces in the world don't know something simple as OPSEC and Operator's anonymity? Is it possible that they might be fooling us and real SSG is anonymous?( Don't answer me something like ''the brave don't hide their faces'' etc. Go do some research online. )
3) Is Zarrar coy TIER 1 of Pakistan's Special Forces? If not then who is?
4) How is Pakistan's Tier 1 and Delta force, DEVGRU, SAS ,etc. and other Tier 1 units same and different?(In tactics etc.)
5) Which headset does SSG wear?(Upload some pics please)
6) What is the difference between SSGN and Pakistan Navy Seals? Also what extra training has a Pakistan Navy Seal got?
7) What exactly is the 'Covert Action Divsion' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate' ( their is a lot of confusion online)? What is the difference between them?( Can you Upload and entire pdf file with detailed knowledge about ISI according to your research and not from those confusing online websites? )

@Horus @Metal 0-1 (I don't know many members in here.)

scrnli_10_26_2020_9-21-30 PM.png
scrnli_10_26_2020_9-20-21 PM.png
scrnli_10_26_2020_9-21-08 PM.png
 

Attachments

Last edited:
SSGOPERATOR

SSGOPERATOR

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 24, 2020
2
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Assalam O Alaikum,

Please someone come and reply on this thread as I am very curious. Share anything you know.
Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

R
Steve Coll's "Directorate S" Demonizes Pakistan ISI
2
Replies
27
Views
3K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
C
Tigers’ Eyes and Ears – The LTTE Intelligence Wing
Replies
0
Views
770
Crixus
C
Reichsmarschall
How Directorate S, ISI’s most Potent branch, outsmarted US in Kabul, continued subverting India
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
6K
Vapnope
Vapnope
ashok321
The Modi Government's Handling of Iraq Kidnapping Was a Fiasco From Start to Finish
Replies
1
Views
267
Vapnope
Vapnope
Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top