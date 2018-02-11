ISI : ' Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S'

SSGOPERATOR
Assalam O Alaikum
I am new to Pakistan Defense Forum(means go easy on me without criticism) and I have a few questions:
(I am kind of lazy and want all the answers in the same thread)
1) How good is Pakistan's Cyber Warfare capability(both official and paramilitary) especially of the ISI?
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/6...ting-mobile-phones-of-govt-military-officials
2) Why Pakistani Special forces don't hide their faces? Most their identities are leaked (even training videos). They are highly used by ISI as paramilitary and guerilla forces due to the advancement of technology enemy surveillance cameras can easily spot them resulting in operation failure. Everyone directly or indirectly accepts that they
fight against American, British and Indian forces, etc. as they believe that they are the real terrorists? Why doesn't ISI and SSG which defeated a Super-Power and are considered the best forces in the world don't know something simple as OPSEC and Operator's anonymity? Is it possible that they might be fooling us and real SSG is anonymous?( Don't answer me something like ''the brave don't hide their faces'' etc. Go do some research online. )
3) Is Zarrar coy TIER 1 of Pakistan's Special Forces? If not then who is?
4) How is Pakistan's Tier 1 and Delta force, DEVGRU, SAS ,etc. and other Tier 1 units same and different?(In tactics etc.)
5) Which headset does SSG wear?(Upload some pics please)
6) What is the difference between SSGN and Pakistan Navy Seals? Also what extra training has a Pakistan Navy Seal got?
7) What exactly is the 'Covert Action Divsion' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate' ( their is a lot of confusion online)? What is the difference between them?( Can you Upload and entire pdf file with detailed knowledge about ISI according to your research and not from those confusing online websites? )
@Horus @Metal 0-1 (I don't know many members in here.)
