This all started back when Indians Using their state of the Art spy Satellite Captured Pakistani Pigeon Code named "Pigeon Blue"What they didn't realize is that above was a decoy "agent silver". Actual Pigeon blue made it successfully to complete his missionISI agent blue, pictured above has successfully completed his mission using telepathic signals he successfully Programmed Modi to Start Operation CAA.. Lets all pray that ISI agent blue fly back home safe and sound, Dammit I shouldn't have posted his pictures online now Indians can capture him using Game changing tech invented by DARDO...