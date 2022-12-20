ISI Army are P*rn Directors | Everybody has private life affairs, even those who record also do it | Imran Khan Leaks : Anchor Syed Ali Haider

او ئے، تم نے سنا عمران کی ایک اور بیہودہ کال لیک ھو گئے



!!! اچھا



!!! ہاں



کیا ھے اس آڈیو میں؟



پتا نہیں! پر بہت بڑی خبر ھے





تم نے سُنی؟



نہیں مگر ھے کتنی گندی بات

​

Garbage editing, portions of IK whether actually him or someone imitating via software like

, have no coordination with prostitute 's talk.

Male's words are going in one direction, female's script is on a tangent.

(not the cherry you are thinking of)

Nothing new for honey trap professionals, who are very good at it, but suck at their job title "Counterintelligence" against real terrorists

































Sole purpose of such audios is to generate news titled "They know themselves no one will believe the content's genuineness, all they want is news about some sort of audio leakProvided IK voice is real, what they do is cherry pickhis recordings during normal life, and then write a **** script around that, then a prostitute, many of whom are already honey trap's "contacts" are made to read the script with interspersed playing of male voice.