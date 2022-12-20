ISI Army are P*rn Directors | Everybody has private life affairs, even those who record also do it | Imran Khan Leaks : Anchor Syed Ali Haider

Creating fake audios is too easy. But point is even if the audios in real, then according to which law these were being recorded and not just that being leaked. I mean, from Azam swati's incident to Arshad Shareef Assasination to this new low. The PDM & Establishment nexus are breaking new records of cheapness & shamelessnes every other day.
Country's reserves are quickly being reduced, 100s of factories being shutdown, inflation many times higher then PTI tenure, Exports completely destroyed, Textile industry destroyed, People's mandate destroyed (ppl voted pti for 5 year term, ppl were robbed half way though ). So perhaps to divert attention and give something to the Lifafas, they keep producing audios.
Gen Nadeem Anjum has completed politicised ISI. The terrorism has increased since he has gotten charge as whole of the attention is towards against Pakistani citizens / politicians / journalists. Ideally ISI should have had 100% attention towards Afghanistan & TTP.