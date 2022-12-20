What's new

ISI Army are P*rn Directors | Everybody has private life affairs, even those who record also do it | Imran Khan Leaks : Anchor Syed Ali Haider

ISI Army are P*rn Directors, everybody does it, even those who record, also do it | Imran Khan Leaks: Anchor Syed Ali Haider

Ali Haider says: "The Audios of Imran KHan are authentic but do forensic analysis"

 
Why does it have to be ISI … I mean there are no disputes left in this world where the army is not blamed ???

Every idiot claims army attacked to get free attention…
 
Sole purpose of such audios is to generate news titled "Audio Leak Ho gai"
They know themselves no one will believe the content's genuineness, all they want is news about some sort of audio leak



او ئے، تم نے سنا عمران کی ایک اور بیہودہ کال لیک ھو گئے

!!! اچھا

!!! ہاں

کیا ھے اس آڈیو میں؟

پتا نہیں! پر بہت بڑی خبر ھے


تم نے سُنی؟

نہیں مگر ھے کتنی گندی بات


Garbage editing, portions of IK whether actually him or someone imitating via software like voice.ai, have no coordination with prostitute's talk.
Male's words are going in one direction, female's script is on a tangent.
Provided IK voice is real, what they do is cherry pick (not the cherry you are thinking of) his recordings during normal life, and then write a **** script around that, then a prostitute, many of whom are already honey trap's "contacts" are made to read the script with interspersed playing of male voice.




Nothing new for honey trap professionals, who are very good at it, but suck at their job title "Counterintelligence" against real terrorists


















And on topic of the anchor in OP video mentioning Shiffa Yousafzai:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605281794852622336
 
Just wondering if any other army in the world ever achieved this much hatred from its own people, or is this one of the long list of exclusive achievement of our super competent army?
 
Imran Khan sex phone leaks with Alya Malik of Kalabagh are real but I don't see the point. I hope IK wins by 2/3 majority and f establishment/army real good. Just remember this time that you came with anti-establishment vote, you became popular because of anti-establishment rethoric. Once in power start by getting control of all DHA's from army and their businesses.
 
Why no Army man, Civilian or Intelligence agency person or Fauji Generals exposed in such Audio and Video Leaks and only politicians, business men, media men are always targeted ???
 
کاش گھڑی نہ بیچی ھوتی تو آج ہر طرف خوشحالی ہوتی کیونکہ اس گھڑی کی وجہ سے آج ملک ڈیفالٹ کی طرف جا رہا ہے --
پٹواری لاجک
 
Creating fake audios is too easy. But point is even if the audios in real, then according to which law these were being recorded and not just that being leaked. I mean, from Azam swati's incident to Arshad Shareef Assasination to this new low. The PDM & Establishment nexus are breaking new records of cheapness & shamelessnes every other day.

Country's reserves are quickly being reduced, 100s of factories being shutdown, inflation many times higher then PTI tenure, Exports completely destroyed, Textile industry destroyed, People's mandate destroyed (ppl voted pti for 5 year term, ppl were robbed half way though ). So perhaps to divert attention and give something to the Lifafas, they keep producing audios.

Gen Nadeem Anjum has completed politicised ISI. The terrorism has increased since he has gotten charge as whole of the attention is towards against Pakistani citizens / politicians / journalists. Ideally ISI should have had 100% attention towards Afghanistan & TTP.
 
hydrabadi_arab said:
Imran Khan sex phone leaks with Alya Malik of Kalabagh are real but I don't see the point. I hope IK wins by 2/3 majority and f establishment/army real good. Just remember this time that you came with anti-establishment vote, you became popular because of anti-establishment rethoric. Once in power start by getting control of all DHA's from army and their businesses.
Is that a dare or a genuine plea?

Acetic Acid said:
Egypt Myanmar Surely

Syria? Yemen?
Egyptian and Myanmar Generals at least have the guts to tell the colonial powers to suck it...whereas our generals collapse in prostration at the first sight of a third rate colonial chaprrasi...
 
Mugen said:
Just wondering if any other army in the world ever achieved this much hatred from its own people, or is this one of the long list of exclusive achievement of our super competent army?
Syria. When their intelligence wings went into neighborhoods to round up families and sexually assault the women, the Syrian people (including factions from within the Syrian Army) rose up. That was the start of the Syrian Civil War. And then before them, the Pakistan Army...in 1971.
 

