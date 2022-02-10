What's new

Ishaq dar to become senate member soon after osth taking in light of court decision

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Deomcracy back on track
Corruot leaders tried to stop our honest leader but court decison cleared him so ishaq dar will be taking online oath and will be bavk in country once his back recovers(i mean after PMLN wins in 2023)
Screenshot_20220210-145958_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220210-150026_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220210-145926_Twitter.jpg
 

