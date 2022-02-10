Ishaq dar to become senate member soon after oath taking in light of court decision

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 16,768
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Deomcracy back on track
Corruot leaders tried to stop our honest leader but court decison cleared him so ishaq dar will be taking online oath and will be bavk in country once his back recovers(i mean after PMLN wins in 2023)
Corruot leaders tried to stop our honest leader but court decison cleared him so ishaq dar will be taking online oath and will be bavk in country once his back recovers(i mean after PMLN wins in 2023)