Ishaq dar to become senate member soon after oath taking in light of court decision

Trailer23 said: ?!!



How does that work with one who is gifted by being spineless?



Online Oath... Good Lord, atleast in Vegas people get married off by a chapel dressed as Elvis. Even they don't pull off Online Weddings.



I do wonder how many hard working folks had their lives ruined by losing everything, dying and lord knows what all because of the shady business this crook did for the Sharif clan.



Looking FWD to the day(s) each & every one of them is 6-feet under.



You wish...last 40 years numerous people have tried but everyone has failed to bring my leader down instead those who tried were forced to leave by help of my peopleInshallah we with help of pakistanis will drive IK out nxt...Inshallah justice qazi issa will by referring his own case, declare that unaccounted money isnt illegal, infact it shows good IQ level..the people who cant accumulate wealth/unaccounted money are simply people with low IQ.We need people who skilled enough to gather money so country developsLook at china they developee because of corruptionZardari said it clearly people have to choose between NAB and systemWe choose system..khata hey tu kuch na kuch laga be dayta heyIts better then having a honest leader..since that would make our life miserable