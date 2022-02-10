What's new

Ishaq dar to become senate member soon after oath taking in light of court decision

Deomcracy back on track
Corruot leaders tried to stop our honest leader but court decison cleared him so ishaq dar will be taking online oath and will be bavk in country once his back recovers(i mean after PMLN wins in 2023)
Screenshot_20220210-145958_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220210-150026_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220210-145926_Twitter.jpg
 
Once his back recovers :what: ?!!

How does that work with one who is gifted by being spineless?

Online Oath... Good Lord, atleast in Vegas people get married off by a chapel dressed as Elvis. Even they don't pull off Online Weddings.

I do wonder how many hard working folks had their lives ruined by losing everything, dying and lord knows what all because of the shady business this crook did for the Sharif clan.

Looking FWD to the day(s) each & every one of them is 6-feet under.

I have promised to give out methai's (literally) to everyone I know. May cost me a couple of grand, but it'll be worth it.
 
You wish...last 40 years numerous people have tried but everyone has failed to bring my leader down instead those who tried were forced to leave by help of my people
Inshallah we with help of pakistanis will drive IK out nxt...

Inshallah justice qazi issa will by referring his own case, declare that unaccounted money isnt illegal, infact it shows good IQ level..the people who cant accumulate wealth/unaccounted money are simply people with low IQ.

We need people who skilled enough to gather money so country develops
Look at china they developee because of corruption

Zardari said it clearly people have to choose between NAB and system

We choose system..khata hey tu kuch na kuch laga be dayta hey

Its better then having a honest leader..since that would make our life miserable
Screenshot_20220211-022159_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20220205-082032_Twitter.jpg
 
Wait doesn't he also have either foreign citizenship or an Iqama?

Also as per my limited knowledge he had to take oath within 90 days which has long lapsed
 
Thats absolutely disgraceful. Now open criminals are going to sit in the senate too, at their convenient time what next for the Pakistan?
What a shameful day for the Pakistan that will be, its getting clear by the day our country is hijacked by the Mafia.
Pakistan needs a revolution to clear out all this crap as there are too many corrupt institutions have taken hold of our country and they are above the law.
 
And the cycle continues. Now the establishment will disgrace and target the PTI government to bring back the Ganja brothers. Unfortunately PTI brought this upon themselves. They got their chance but their proved to be worse than the corrupt governments of the past. Great way of fooling the public and keeping them fighting between themselves over political parties, so that no one raises fingers at who is the real corrupt mafia.
 
we have molana like fazlooti , we have judges like corrupt faiz esa , we have leaders like corrupt ishthari nawazu and zardari , we had a system that protects elites , and we are dreaming that pak will progress…MC inki
 
I haven't wished anything in my previous post.

I just stated that I can't wait for these people to be 6-Feet under.

They aren't immortal you know. I thought you of all would've understood that considering your heroes seem to lack both blood platelets & spine*.

*Correction: Back Problems.

Hope the therapy Zubair sahab received will help Ishaq Dar too.

Either way, once they're gone (God willing), you can chant "Geo Sharief" as well.
 
He's a criminal on the run from the law, but was still allowed to be elected to the senate and able to take oath online, whilst on the run. On top of that he claims he's too ill to travel, but not too ill to govern.

Pathetic.
 
if he is not fit to travel and take oath, then how is he fit to be a senator? there should be an age limit and health/physical fitness requirement for these things. you cannot get a job beyond 60, where you will just be minding your own deptt, but you can run the country even if you are about to die. what a load of crap!
 
Ever visited his Bentley dealership on Sheikh Zayed Rd ?
 
Zardari very accurately once said in Parliament that Democracy is the greatest revenge. He was soo right. Just imagine if it was some poor person who would have stolen anything not worth more than Rs20000, what would have happened to him? Its has been discussed in length that who damaged Pakistan more Army dictatorships or our political system? Its our courts that have been working to facilitate these muggers and robbers. If Gen Musharaf is sentenced for death penalty for breaking a constitution then can someone kindly explain which laws or ordinance were upheld by NS and this bloody chap.
 

