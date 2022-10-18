What's new

Ishaq Dar Says that He Had 58 Meetings in 4 Days in USA

Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582263274728722434
One would have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this nonsense that in 4 days, he's had 58 meetings. During World War II, between 1941 and 1944, Winston Churchill and FDR (US President) met a total of 4 times, and this while Germans were raw dogging them.

I think this journalist ate too much donkey meat before writing this.
 
PakFactor said:
One would have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this nonsense that in 4 days, he's had 58 meetings.
Only certain "ladies" in "demand" have this many "meetings". :D

Somebody please tell him that it is not the number of meetings that impresses people, but their decisions and outcomes.
 
What happened to Moody’s rating?

Did he curse them into increasing Pakistan’s credit ratings?

This rascal is a criminal. And he’s been given keys to the treasury. If some of you think he’s honest then God help you.

This bastard and a half, is oblivious to the coming gas shortage in winter and the massive food shortage in the next 2 quarters (knock on effect from the floods).

Is bharway ki peet abhi tak sahi hai?
 
PakFactor said:
One would have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this nonsense that in 4 days, he's had 58 meetings. During World War II, between 1941 and 1944, Winston Churchill and FDR (US President) met a total of 4 times, and this while Germans were raw dogging them.
It's like a joke sheikh rasheed cracked on shahbaz sharif when he said he is working 18 hours a day.
Sheikh rasheed replied " only veena malik and rehman malik can work 18 hours a day "
 
If Mr. Dar can succeed in rescheduling the $27 billion loan repayment, then the confidence that PM Shehbaz has on him will be vindicated :tup:
 

