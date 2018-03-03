What's new

Ishaq Dar qualifies as Senator for next 6 years in Senate Election

HAIDER

HAIDER

What a shame , PMLn most notorious, absconder now senator. Democracy is best revenge .
 
koolio

koolio

This only happens in the land of pure. Noon doggies have destroyed everything, while he is hiding in UK as an absconder, he becomes a senator absolutely unbelievable.
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

HAIDER said:
What a shame , PMLn most notorious, absconder now senator. Democracy is best revenge .
Choose one, so called democrazy or Pakistan. Choose is yours. I thing people should not vote any big shot and choose either independent or less popular domestic parties and let them create the govt. Once all big selfish parties out then Pakistan will progress well. DON'T VOTE FOR PPP, PMLN, PTI, ANP AND MQM. Choose others and make their parties dead for two elections if you are True Pakistani
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Like Nawaz said about his income vs wealth ...mera expense agar amdaan sa ziada han , tu tum ko kia............ a nation leader statement. sad state ..our nation is lost case , when the price of petro products going down , its going up in our country to pay the debt to increase the salaries of MNAs and MPAs . But Nawaz sweet heart like Atul Haq Qasmi can spend 27 crore rupees without any audit.
A shame and dishonored
atta-ul-haq-qasmi.jpg


A corrupt leader of party Nawaz going court to face his case . Who is paying all these expenses ?

former-pakistani-prime-minister-nawaz-sharif-arrives-accountability-picture-id853953542
 
Mr ambassador

Mr ambassador

For god sake , this cat and mouse game must be stopped being played since 70 years .


I have a lot to say ,but I can't . :(

Khuda k ley ab to Reham kero Pakistan p :(
 
Mr ambassador

Mr ambassador

Calm Passenger said:
"A nation of sheep will soon have a government of wolves" (Edward R Murrow)
The nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. :((

It is better for the institutions not to play with the nerves of frustrated nation.
 
Calm Passenger

Calm Passenger

Mr ambassador said:
The nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. :((

It is better for the institutions not to play with the nerves of frustrated nation.
What Institute?
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

Jamhooriat behtereen intiqaam hai


Democracy is the best revenge




Like Musharaf said "Ab Pakistan ka Allah hi hafiz hai"
 
Zibago

Zibago

Mr ambassador said:
The nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. :((

It is better for the institutions not to play with the nerves of frustrated nation.
The institution didnt tell your employer to launder billions
 

