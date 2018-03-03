Ishaq Dar qualifies as Senator for next 6 years in Senate Election

Choose one, so called democrazy or Pakistan. Choose is yours. I thing people should not vote any big shot and choose either independent or less popular domestic parties and let them create the govt. Once all big selfish parties out then Pakistan will progress well. DON'T VOTE FOR PPP, PMLN, PTI, ANP AND MQM. Choose others and make their parties dead for two elections if you are True PakistaniWhat a shame , PMLn most notorious, absconder now senator. Democracy is best revenge .
New Recruit
The nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. ("A nation of sheep will soon have a government of wolves" (Edward R Murrow)
New Recruit
The nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. (
It is better for the institutions not to play with the nerves of frustrated nation.
it is called beauty of democracyWhat a shame , PMLn most notorious, absconder now senator. Democracy is best revenge .
The institution didnt tell your employer to launder billionsThe nation will wake up one day and the insitutions won't be able to give Lollypops if this cat and mouse game does not stop,that is being played since 70 years. (
It is better for the institutions not to play with the nerves of frustrated nation.