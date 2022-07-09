What's new

Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan

1657362787769.png

  • “I don’t think former finance minister Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in near future," says Khaqan Abbasi.
  • PML-N is divided into two groups over selection of economic czar
  • Khwaja Asif says Miftah Ismail is one of the most hard-working members of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.
ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has revealed that ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar will not return to Pakistan soon, adding that incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail would continue his work in future as he has been doing exceptional work to restore fractured national economy.

Talking to The News Friday, Khaqan Abbasi said “I don’t think former finance minister Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in near future. All decisions are taken by the party leadership in consultation with the senior party members.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar announced his return to the country in July, saying he is coming to Pakistan on Nawaz Sharif's instructions. The announcement triggered a debate within the political circles about the future of Miftah Ismail as finance minister.

‘Split’ in PMLN over finance minister

In what appears to be a rift in the ranks of PML-N leadership, the party is divided into two groups over the selection of an economic czar for steering the country out of the financial crisis.

Interestingly enough, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique is desperately waiting for Ishaq Dar’s return to the country for leading the economic team while Khwaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are in favour of Miftah Ismail.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544562614662877184


Taking to Twitter, Saad Rafique heaped praise on Dar’s capabilities and termed him as a far-sighted, economic wizard, honest and competent.

“PML-N team is incomplete without him,” tweeted Saad, adding, “We are earnestly waiting for his return.” He said Dar’s guidance would prove to be a panacea for all complicated government affairs.

Earlier, admiring Miftah, Khwaja Asif said he was one of the most hard-working members of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there was no comparison of Miftah’s knowledge of the economy, adding that he played a key role in preventing the country from becoming bankrupt.
Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail would continue his work in future as he has been doing exceptional work, says PML-N leader
Lol he knows he can't "fix" the economy by window dressing any more.......
 

