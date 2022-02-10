Ishaq Dar conveys his willingness to take Senate oath virtually from UK.

We are a nation of blessed and living in the land of the pure. Corrupt politicians, Judges, courts, police, doctors, lawyers, tax men, FBR, NAB, custom officials and list goes on and they are not from the Mars. All these officials are raised, brought up and schooled in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Our motto is we don't make laws, we don't follow none and if someone implement the law we just nailed him to the wall.

Billi kay gullah meah gunti khon bandi gah, whhoo bi chinni kharangeh gha.