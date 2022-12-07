Ishaq Dar briefs President Arif Alvi on country's overall economic situation

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Ishaq Dar calls on president at Aiwan-e-Sadar.
- Both discuss rehabilitation of flood affectees.
- They also talk about matters related to economy.
The development came, according to the Finance Division, as the senator called on the president at the Aiwan-e-Sadar today.
During the meeting, the federal finance minister briefed the president on "the overall economic situation of the country, and the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society".
The statement mentioned that various matters concerning finance, economy, and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting.
In the meeting with the president, sources told Geo News that the finance minister discussed the ongoing political situation in the country, including the dissolution of assemblies and implementation of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) agreement.
The incumbent coalition government and the opposition have been holding talks regarding the date of general elections and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's claim of dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
According to the sources, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader talked about political and economic matters. Moreover, the dissolution of provincial assemblies and resignations also came under discussion, said the sources.
Both leaders also talked about the next general elections in the country, said the sources, adding that they also discussed KP and the Punjab government's cooperation concerning the reduction in import bills.
The sources added that the finance minister asked for the opposition's support regarding the implementation of the IMF agreement.
The PML-N leader and President Alvi also held discussions regarding PTI's cooperation in bringing political stability to the country, said the sources. They added that the president also assured Dar of talking to the PTI leadership concerning all these matters.
