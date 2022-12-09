What's new

Ishaq Dar befitting response to IMF : Govt seeks major IMF shareholders’ help for $7bn plan

Look at his face , how humble he is now ... sara kass baal nikal gai ... lol

Govt seeks major IMF shareholders’ help for $7bn plan

Khaleeq Kiani Published December 7, 2022




Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in talks with US Ambassador Donald Blome.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in talks with US Ambassador Donald Blome.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday engaged three major International Monetary Fund (IMF) shareholders for support in seeking $7 billion economic bailout package and quashed rumours about any imminent financial emergency in an attempt to pacify jittery markets.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team had back-to-back meetings with Islamabad-based top diplomats of the US, China, and the UK, having 16.5 per cent, 6.08pc and 4.03pc voting rights in that order, and took them into confidence over the economic challenges mostly caused by exogenous factors and difficulties in dealing with IMF staff.
Japan, Germany, and France are three other leading voting powers in IMF’s executive board with 6.14pc, 5.31pc and 4.03pc votes.
Rejects rumours about financial emergency
The diplomats and the markets were assured that Pakistan was committed to the IMF programme despite all the difficulties and there was no truth to the economic emergency in the offing.
While hinting at energy conservation measures in the offing, the finance minister appeared to be dispelling an impression arising out of one of his interviews that IMF was behaving abnormally in seeking forward-looking benchmarks for next quarter and he would not beg IMF as all conditions of the ninth review had been completed.
The economic team that also included Special Assistant to the PM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh had separate meetings with US Ambassador Donald Blome, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and British High Commissioner Christian Turner along with UNDP consultant Sir Michael Barber on Tuesday.
Separately, the finance ministry ‘strongly’ rebutted rumours about economic emergency proposals in social media and ‘categorically’ denied there was any planning to impose economic emergency.
“The message is unfortunately aimed at creating uncertainty about the economic situation in the country and can only be spread by those who do not want to see Pakistan prosper,” the ministry stated.
It was far-fetched and quite inappropriate to equate Pakistan with Sri Lanka, given inherent strength and diversity in Pakistan’s economy.
“The present difficult economic situation is mainly the result of exogenous factors like commodity super-cycle, Russia-Ukraine war, global recession, trade headwinds, Fed’s increase in policy rates and devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods,” the statement elaborated.
It said austerity measures would eliminate non-essential expenditure and the ministry was deliberating on energy conservation to reduce the import bill.
“Such deliberations will continue in the cabinet and all decisions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders and in the best national interest,” it said, adding that negotiations with the IMF on ninth review were “now at an advanced stage”.
Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2022
 
So they secured $ 3.4 billion from KSA. Now engaging the IMF shareholders vs. the lower staff speaks well for Pakistan. It also means no default. By passing the entire body and engaging shareholders also means your "pull" and it's a good thing. KSA also committed more stability measures. So once things get moving, Pakistan then needs to start progressing forward. Hopefully there is no one to derails the policies this time so whoever gets elected, can work and focus only on Pakistan's growth.
 
I think US and all financial institutions want Pakistan to default and I think it's good for Pakistan. It may help to curb the massive corruption and our elite enjoying billions of dollars of perks, which they are not willing to surrender and we also can refurbish our finances according to our needs.
 
Default will not automatically lead to good governance. Otherwise, Argentina, Brazil, Lebanon, Sri Lanka would be like Sweden and Denmark.
 
For more loans mean more taxes on citizens and companies ..how much public has the capacity to absorb ...
 
Your post makes zero sense. Defaulting on international obligations is "good" for Pakistan? And where are you seeing "massive corruption" by the elites? Outside of various corruption scandals coming out about IK? (just yesterday another audio leak on selling state of Pakistan's treasury watches that are super expensive and rare)?

Which "elite" is enjoying billions of dollars of perks? Do you see how IK's been acting like? How a fish acts when taken out of water? Why? They are ALL greedy. So kindly put some comprehension and logic into posts when talking about sensitive matters like national obligations, default, etc. I don't get into politics but your post belonged to one of those forums.
 

