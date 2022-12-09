Ishaq Dar befitting response to IMF : Govt seeks major IMF shareholders’ help for $7bn plan

HAIDER said: I think US and all financial institutions want Pakistan to default and I think it's good for Pakistan. It may help to curb the massive corruption and our elite enjoying billions of dollars of perks, which they are not willing to surrender and we also can refurbish our finances according to our needs. Click to expand...

Your post makes zero sense. Defaulting on international obligations is "good" for Pakistan? And where are you seeing "massive corruption" by the elites? Outside of various corruption scandals coming out about IK? (just yesterday another audio leak on selling state of Pakistan's treasury watches that are super expensive and rare)?Which "elite" is enjoying billions of dollars of perks? Do you see how IK's been acting like? How a fish acts when taken out of water? Why? They are ALL greedy. So kindly put some comprehension and logic into posts when talking about sensitive matters like national obligations, default, etc. I don't get into politics but your post belonged to one of those forums.