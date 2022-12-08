Ishaq Daar meets President Arif Alvi for third time in past one week

Ishaq Daar has met President Arif Alvi for third time in past one week. Ishaq is clearly not telling him about economic situation. Has establishment finally given some danda to Government to reach some settlement or what is going on?
President can read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1725080/vegetables-worth-54m-stuck-at-portIshaq is clearly not telling him about economic situation.
Is thisDar has now resorted to putting up Khana Kaaba pics on Twitter and making dua for economy to recover.
Pakistan has defaulted, only an official confirmation is being awaited because shit is gonna hit the fan very soon. If you have more than 100-200 K in your bank accounts, pull it out. Dollar accounts? Withdraw it as there's gonna be a freeze soon.
his prayer for divine intervention?
I definitely wish him well and God's blessings but isn't it practically announcing to the world that look I am penniless?
These MFer's took the saying "Allah helps those who help themselves" too literally by stuffing their bank accounts with the country's money. So naturally the country is left to rot and now they're asking for divine intervention.