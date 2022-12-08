What's new

Ishaq Daar meets President Arif Alvi for third time in past one week

Ishaq Daar has met President Arif Alvi for third time in past one week. Ishaq is clearly not telling him about economic situation. Has establishment finally given some danda to Government to reach some settlement or what is going on?
 
Zarvan said:
Ishaq Daar has met President Arif Alvi for third time in past one week. Ishaq is clearly not telling him about economic situation. Has establishment finally given some danda to Government to reach some settlement or what is going on?
Click to expand...
Establishment is with this imported Govt. Partners in crime!

Meanwhile,

www.dawn.com

Business confidence nosedives

Score drops to negative 4pc in Sept-Oct, down 21 percentage points from 17pc in Mar-Apr.
www.dawn.com

Every thing is comfortable for these generals:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600577909827190796
 
Dar not telling president??

President koi dhakkan ha usko kuch nai pata k kya horaha??

Sab doodh petay bache hain k kuch pata he nai kisi ko.

Lol topi dramas daily in Pak, all agents of WEF, there to try and destroy whats left. They’re all in it together……khao piyo ayashi kero
 
Dar has now resorted to putting up Khana Kaaba pics on Twitter and making dua for economy to recover.

Pakistan has defaulted, only an official confirmation is being awaited because shit is gonna hit the fan very soon. If you have more than 100-200 K in your bank accounts, pull it out. Dollar accounts? Withdraw it as there's gonna be a freeze soon.
 
Enigma SIG said:
Dar has now resorted to putting up Khana Kaaba pics on Twitter and making dua for economy to recover.

Pakistan has defaulted, only an official confirmation is being awaited because shit is gonna hit the fan very soon. If you have more than 100-200 K in your bank accounts, pull it out. Dollar accounts? Withdraw it as there's gonna be a freeze soon.
Click to expand...
Is this
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600496482456584192

his prayer for divine intervention?
 
epebble said:
Is this
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600496482456584192

his prayer for divine intervention?
Click to expand...
Yup. You know shit's bad when the FM is asking for divine intervention.

These MFer's took the saying "Allah helps those who help themselves" too literally by stuffing their bank accounts with the country's money. So naturally the country is left to rot and now they're asking for divine intervention.
 
If PTI and PMLN can sort things out politically, thugs of military Inc can be put to their right-sized place.

Political parties can fight things in the political arena but who can fight guards armed to the teeth paid by the household but who put the guns to the household?
 
Enigma SIG said:
Yup. You know shit's bad when the FM is asking for divine intervention.

These MFer's took the saying "Allah helps those who help themselves" too literally by stuffing their bank accounts with the country's money. So naturally the country is left to rot and now they're asking for divine intervention.
Click to expand...
I definitely wish him well and God's blessings but isn't it practically announcing to the world that look I am penniless?
 

