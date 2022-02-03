SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 3,381
- -25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Is Xi a CIA agent like Gorbachev?
Since taking power XI has
- Jailed his CCP opponents
- Banned private education
- Banned entertainment
- Clipped the Tech companies
- Annexed HK and crashed its economy
- Now Crashing Taiwan economy by Annexation drills
- Put Uighurs in reeducation camps (Chinese equivalent of Holocaust)
- Raked up Chinese claims on Russian far east
- Re-ignited fight with India
- Got into a trade war with US & Australia
- Raked up Chinese claims on Japanese Islands