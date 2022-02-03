What's new

Is Xi a CIA agent like Gorbachev?

S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,381
-25
1,557
Country
India
Location
India
Is Xi a CIA agent like Gorbachev?

Since taking power XI has

  • Jailed his CCP opponents
  • Banned private education
  • Banned entertainment
  • Clipped the Tech companies
  • Annexed HK and crashed its economy
  • Now Crashing Taiwan economy by Annexation drills
  • Put Uighurs in reeducation camps (Chinese equivalent of Holocaust)
  • Raked up Chinese claims on Russian far east
  • Re-ignited fight with India
  • Got into a trade war with US & Australia
  • Raked up Chinese claims on Japanese Islands
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China studied the collapse of the Soviet Union and learned three lessons to avoid a similar fate
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Titanium100
Xi Jinping is rewriting history. But it's the future he wants to leave his mark on - CNN
Replies
4
Views
344
redtom
R
Tai Hai Chen
Taiwan on the brink: Xi plans annexation within next five years warns Chinese scholar
Replies
4
Views
490
Place Of Space
Place Of Space
Titanium100
Xi threatens the US and lackeys "Anyone who dares to try, will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel
Replies
2
Views
459
Titanium100
Titanium100
aziqbal
Xi Jinping whitewashes China's record of human rights abuses in speech at site of Tiananmen Square massacre
Replies
5
Views
391
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom