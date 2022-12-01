Is Wasim Akram Talking about Epstein Island here!

Bilal. said: Yes the only private island in the world. You got it Click to expand...

Those who keenly follow the British tabloids and their stories on IK know the factnightclub was the epicenter of blackmailing and espionage. Many were trapped there and surprisingly our Mahatma was a regular visitor there. Robert Maxwell(Spy, media tycoon, and fraudster) was a Jew, whose sole aim was to control the World by hook or by crook. His daughter Ghislaine Maxwell and her companion Epstein (a Jew as well) succeeded in blackmailing many World leaders and celebrities. There is a whole new series onall about it.