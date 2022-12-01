What's new

Is Wasim Akram Talking about Epstein Island here!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?​

Accusers say billionaire’s private paradise of Little St James in US Virgin Islands was centre of international sex trafficking ring. Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”. The locals called it “Paedophile Island”.
www.independent.co.uk

Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?

Jeffrey Epstein island Ghislaine Maxwell
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Bilal. said:
Yes the only private island in the world. You got it😂
Those who keenly follow the British tabloids and their stories on IK know the fact TRAMP nightclub was the epicenter of blackmailing and espionage. Many were trapped there and surprisingly our Mahatma was a regular visitor there. Robert Maxwell(Spy, media tycoon, and fraudster) was a Jew, whose sole aim was to control the World by hook or by crook. His daughter Ghislaine Maxwell and her companion Epstein (a Jew as well) succeeded in blackmailing many World leaders and celebrities. There is a whole new series on NETFLIX all about it.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585662611475013633
 
B

Bilal.

Aug 9, 2013
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Those who keenly follow the British tabloids and their stories on IK know the fact TRAMP nightclub was the epicenter of blackmailing and espionage. Many were trapped there and surprisingly our Mahatma was a regular visitor there. Robert Maxwell(Spy, media tycoon, and fraudster) was a Jew, whose sole aim was to control the World by hook or by crook. His daughter Ghislaine Maxwell and her companion Epstein (a Jew as well) succeeded in blackmailing many World leaders and celebrities. There is a whole new series on NETFLIX all about it.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585662611475013633
So basically you are stretching it to fit the bill. Thank you for the story😂
 

