More men are raped in the US than women, figures on prison assaults reveal

More men are raped in the US than women In 2008, it was estimated 216,000 inmates were sexually assaulted while serving time in America, according to the Department of Justice figures.

sexual assault

assaulted by staff

Shockingly, more than 7 per cent of teenagers in juvenile detention said they had sexual contact with staff.



9.5 per cent

juvenile detention

victim of sexual abuse

Procedures also must be put in place to investigate allegations ofand improve care for victims.Almost seven per cent of women said they had been sexually abused by a fellow inmate, while more men said they had beenof those insaid they had been theThose in glass houses should not cast stones.