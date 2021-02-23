What's new

Is USA Copying From China?

USA seems to copy a lot of ideas from China these days:

For China's massive infrastructure building up, President Joe Biden just signed the $1Trillion "The Infrastructure Bill" into law;
For China's "Forced Tech Transfer", US just came up with its own version, labelled as "Voluntary Data Submission";
To counter China's "Belt and Road Initiative", US is pushing G7 for their own alternative, "Build Back Better World or B3W";
For China's "Made in China 2025" Industrial policy, US counters with "The Industrial Policy Bill 2021".
.........

Next, US can also learn from China for its "Targeted Poverty Alleviation", and provide housing for all homeless people.

These two great countries learn and benefit from each other, and this is a great news for the whole world! :china::usflag:
 
