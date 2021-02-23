Is USA Copying From China?

USA seems to copy a lot of ideas from China these days:For China's massive infrastructure building up, President Joe Biden just signed the $1Trillion "" into law;For China's "Forced Tech Transfer", US just came up with its own version, labelled as";To counter China's "Belt and Road Initiative", US is pushing G7 for their own alternative, "or B3W";For China's "Made in China 2025" Industrial policy, US counters with ""..........Next, US can also learn from China for its "", and provide housing for all homeless people.These two great countries learn and benefit from each other, and this is a great news for the whole world!