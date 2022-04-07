What's new

Is US trying to create another Ukraine in East Asia? Pelosi plans to Visit Taiwan

People always criticize the country who started a war, meanwhile forget the country who created the war. People pay too much attention on the "hard war", meanwhile neglect the one who started the "soft war" before it.

USA is a war incubator.

Pelosi to Visit Taiwan in First Such Trip for 25 Years, FNN Says

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, according to media reports, a landmark display of American support that triggered a diplomatic protest from Beijing.
So true. Can't naively label bad and good based on military operations on whose lands. This is a much more advanced world than the cold-weapon era when farmers farm their own lands and feed their own families. Global trades make reliances on other countries, trading routes, supplies and demands, .. vital to all the countries. This means security beyond borders.
 

