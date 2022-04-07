Is US trying to create another Ukraine in East Asia? Pelosi plans to Visit Taiwan

People always criticize the country who started a war, meanwhile forget the country who created the war. People pay too much attention on the "hard war", meanwhile neglect the one who started the "soft war" before it.
USA is a war incubator.
Pelosi to Visit Taiwan in First Such Trip for 25 Years, FNN Says
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, according to media reports, a landmark display of American support that triggered a diplomatic protest from Beijing.
